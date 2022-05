ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2-year-old has died from his injuries after he and his mother were involved in a wreck last week. They were driving in the area when a suspect fleeing police crashed into their vehicle. The 29-year-old suspect already facing charges in connection to the crash is now charged with second-degree murder as well.

