BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Supreme Court Appellate Division's 4th Department ruled Friday on the emergency demolition order for the Great Northern Grain Elevator. The court ruled in favor of preservationists and reinstated the petition and restraining order, saying the courts did not allow the petitioner to present its testimony and sent it back to the Supreme Court in Erie County for further proceedings. The decision reverses the lower court ruling that said the city didn't do anything wrong issuing an emergency demo permit.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO