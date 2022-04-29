ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo motel evacuated after mattress fire

By Kyle Cornell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Fargo, ND) -- There were no injuries after a mattress caught fire in a Fargo motel late Thursday. The Fargo Fire Department says that at 9:53 p.m, firefighters were dispatched to a fire alarm activation at Motel 6, 1202 36th St S. Upon arrival, crews...

CBS Minnesota

Crews Knock Down Kitchen Fire In South Minneapolis Apartment Unit

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in Minneapolis knocked down a kitchen fire Friday afternoon in an apartment on the city’s south side. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 4 p.m. to a fire in a two-story apartment building on the 5400 block of 34th Avenue South, in the city’s Wenonah neighborhood. First-responders found smoke coming from the building’s first floor, where there was a kitchen fire in one of the units. Crews evacuated the apartment and spoke to a resident who said he tried to put out the fire himself. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No one was injured. The apartment where the fire started was deemed uninhabitable. The man who lived there said he was able to stay with family until finding other arrangements. The floor of the apartment directly above the man’s unit sustained minor damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KX News

Train derails, catches fire near Burlington

UPDATE 3:50 p.m.: Governor Doug Burgum is authorizing the North Dakota National Guard to launch a single UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter with a 600-gallon water bucket to assist with putting out the fire, according to a Facebook post by the North Dakota National Guard. The aircraft left Bismarck around 2:32 p.m. after a request was […]
BURLINGTON, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Train derailment near Minot causes fire

(Burlington, ND) -- A train derailment caused a large fire near Burlington Sunday. Authorities say at least seven cars of a BNSF Railway train derailed between Minot and Des Lacs and started a fire early in the morning. The blaze burned for hours, with Governor Doug Burgum sending a National Guard helicopter with 600 gallons of water in an attempt to put it out.
BURLINGTON, ND
Two suffer minor injuries in Grand Forks rollover crash

(Grand Forks, ND) -- Two people suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash in Grand Forks late Sunday afternoon. Grand Forks Police says officers responded to the scene between the 800 and 900 block of Washington Street around 5 p.m. where a small pickup truck was found on its roof. A bystander told police two cars were racing northbound on Washington when the pickup lost control, struck a light pole and flipped.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Daily Mail

Elderly couple are killed, 5,000 people ordered to evacuate and 200 homes are destroyed in devastating New Mexico wildfire which has wiped out more than 5,700acres

A raging New Mexico wildfire has killed two people and destroyed hundreds of homes as fire fighters struggle to contain the flames. The McBride Fire has destroyed more than 200 homes since it broke out Tuesday near the village Ruidoso, a vacation spot that draws thousands of tourists and horse racing fans every summer.
ACCIDENTS
KEYC

Arrests made after meth investigation across Minnesota

CASS COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A statewide, large-scale drug investigation has lead to more than a dozen arrests across several Minnesota counties. Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says investigators with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have conducted numerous traffic stops and search warrants targeting methamphetamine. So far, this has led to four 1st degree drug arrests, one 2nd degree drug arrest, one 3rd degree drug arrest and eight 5th degree drug arrests.
CASS COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Minnesota Man Killed in Central Minnesota Motorcycle Crash

Harding, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Brainerd man was killed in a motorcycle crash in central Minnesota Saturday night. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the 49-year-old Wade Lund was driving a motorcycle north on Highway 25 near 233rd street around 8:30 p.m. in Morrison County when the motorcycle ran off the road. He was ejected from the motorcycle.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Several bodies found in western, central North Dakota

(Minot, ND) -- Minot Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in the snow. Officers say the 73-year-old woman's body was found outside the Minot Post Office Thursday. Officials say she wasn't dressed properly for the conditions and may have be dealing with mental health issues. Police say no foul play is suspected.
MINOT, ND
CBS Minnesota

Man, 45, Dies In Northern Minnesota House Fire

AKELEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 45-year-old man died in a house fire Wednesday night. The Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office says that the fire broke out in a home in Akeley, which is roughly 40 miles south of Bemidji. Neighbors reported hearing an explosion before the fire started. Firefighters found the remains of Jason Brose inside the house. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined his cause of death was smoke inhalation. The fire remains under investigation.
AKELEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Missing North Dakota woman found safe; vehicle went into the ditch

A silver alert issued Wednesday by Cass County, North Dakota authorities has been canceled after a 69-year-old woman with dementia was located. The sheriff's office said Beverly Ann Battagler left her residence in the town of Hunter between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Wednesday. Authorities don't know which direction she was traveling, but said she was believed to be driving a 2005 white Dodge Grand Caravan with North Dakota license plates 482-AYT.
CASS COUNTY, ND
KX News

Minot police make arrest in April 22 murder

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday, Minot police arrested a 24-year-old woman accused in last week’s shooting death of Alexander Eckert. The woman, Heather Renee Faith Hoffman, was taken to the Ward County Jail and charged with murder. On April 22, police responded to a report of an unresponsive man lying in front of a […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Minot police release more information in death investigation

4/18/22, 6:55 p.m. According to police, the woman has been identified as Barbara Campbell. Authorities believe she laid down voluntarily in the snow sometime during the night of Wednesday, April 13 or in the morning of Thursday, April 14. Campbell was dealing with mental health challenges. 4/14/22, 1:29 p.m. A 73-year-old woman was found dead […]
MINOT, ND
KELOLAND TV

Bandidos MC Clubhouse raided in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota was part of a large-scale investigation involving the Bandidos Motorcycle Club. According to the Attorney General’s office, there were search warrants on the eastern and western parts of the state. The Bandidos sign has officially been removed from the motorcycle club’s...
RAPID CITY, SD
CBS Minnesota

2 Men Airlifted After Shooting Each Other Near Hinckley, Sheriff Says

HINCKLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Pine County said two men were airlifted to hospitals Sunday afternoon after they shot each other. Around 1:30 p.m., a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots at a residence on Cedar Creek Road near Hinckley to the sheriff’s office. Then, a resident called and reported they were shot. Responding deputies found two men with gunshot wounds. A witness said they shot each other. Both men have undergone surgery and are expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said. What led to the shootings is under investigation.
HINCKLEY, MN
Bring Me The News

Police fatally shoot male in Bowlus, Minnesota

A male was fatally shot by members of a police drug task force in central Minnesota Thursday evening. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension announced Thursday that a white male died following an incident just before 6 p.m. near Bowlus in Morrison County, about 30 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
BOWLUS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Incident Report: ‘Gun Fell Over And Discharged’ In 9-Year-Old’s Accidental Shooting Death

LYND, Minn. (WCCO) – More details are being revealed in a 9-year-old girl’s accidental shooting death in southwestern Minnesota earlier this month. Authorities said on the afternoon of April 18 a gun went off in a home in Lynd, which is about three hours west of the Twin Cities. She was airlifted to a hospital, but died in the overnight hours last Tuesday. In an incident report, authorities said a family member called police after a “gun fell over and discharged,” striking the girl in the head. The victim was conscious and breathing when the report was made. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation is ongoing, but her death was “accidental in nature,” according to a statement. The identity of the girl has not been released, and authorities say they will not provide further updates out of respect for the family.
LYND, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Shoot, Kill Driver Near Small Central Minnesota Town

BOWLUS, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after police in Morrison County shot and killed a driver. It happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the town of Bowlus in central Minnesota. “And this blue car comes down the road. And I never saw it before. And it comes closer and I realize the whole bumper was hanging off, like the whole back end,” said Molly Sobania. For her, a quiet, country evening took a quick turn. After the blue car passed by her house, law enforcement closed in. “Cops and ambulances and all sorts of things and flashing...
BOWLUS, MN

