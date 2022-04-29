Fargo motel evacuated after mattress fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Fire crews in Minneapolis knocked down a kitchen fire Friday afternoon in an apartment on the city’s south side. The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded around 4 p.m. to a fire in a two-story apartment building on the 5400 block of 34th Avenue South, in the city’s Wenonah neighborhood. First-responders found smoke coming from the building’s first floor, where there was a kitchen fire in one of the units. Crews evacuated the apartment and spoke to a resident who said he tried to put out the fire himself. Firefighters quickly put out the flames. No one was injured. The apartment where the fire started was deemed uninhabitable. The man who lived there said he was able to stay with family until finding other arrangements. The floor of the apartment directly above the man’s unit sustained minor damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

