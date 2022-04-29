City Social street festival expected to bring thousands downtown

The City of Banning is trying to improve the living conditions for those staying at the homeless encampment right off the I-10 freeway while it works to build a new village to replace the old one. In March, those experiencing homelessness were asked to vacate a section of vacant private property on Williams Street after The post The City of Banning tries to improve living conditions at homeless encampment appeared first on KESQ.

BANNING, CA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO