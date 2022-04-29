Construction vehicle reportedly stolen, crashes into multiple buildings causing $100,000 in damage

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old man passed away following a crash along I-25 north of Colorado Springs in the Monument area on April 20. The El Paso County coroner identified the suspected driver as Caden Kinney. The crash happened near Highway 105 on northbound I-25 at about 10:20 that night. Investigators with Colorado State Patrol believe Kinney lost control, went off the side of the road, then got back on and rolled the vehicle. Another person in the vehicle, an 18-year-old woman, was thrown from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. Details on how severe the woman’s injuries are were not available. Kinney was identified as the suspected driver because investigators weren’t entirely sure who was driving last time 11 News received an update.

