Why Roku Stock Was Down This Week

Shares of Netflix Inc. NFLX, -3.91% dove 3.0% toward a fresh four-year low in morning trading Monday, and have yet to bounce following last week's 35.1% one-day, post-earnings plunge. The stock has now plummeted 40.0% in four sessions since the streaming video company reported deeply disappointing results, putting it on track for the lowest close since Jan. 4, 2018. That would be the worst four-day performance since it plummeted 42.1% during the four-day stretch that ended Oct. 20, 2004. Separately, Netflix disclosed in its 2021 proxy statement that co-Founder and co-Chief Executive Reed Hastings' total compensation for 2021 fell to $40.8 million from $43.2 million in 2020. His 2021 compensation included 650,000 in base salary, the same as 2020, while option awards fell to $39.7 million from $42.4 million. All Other Compensation, which represented personal use of company aircraft, rose to $442,607 from $147,146. Netflix's stock rose 11.4% in 2021 after rising 67.1% in 2020. The S&P 500.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO