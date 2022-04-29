Vehicle runs into back of school bus in Henrico, no injuries reported

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a van ran into the back of a school bus with children on board in Henrico County this morning.

The crash happened near the intersection of Staples Mill Road and Townhouse Road. According to Henrico Police, officers responded to the scene at around 7:30 a.m.

The crash caused significant damage to the van, which had to be towed away from the scene, but the bus was still drivable. Students were on the bus at the time but none needed to be hospitalized.

The right lane was closed as police and EMS responded to the incident.

The driver of the van, an unnamed adult female, was charged with following too closely, improper registration and driving without insurance.

Photo of bus and area of accident by Jessica Wetzler/WRIC

