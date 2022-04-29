ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

How A “Hunger Scale” Could Help You Stop Overeating

By lstrager
kiss951.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes it’s tough to tell when enough is enough with food. Babies know to push food away when they’re full, but it gets trickier for grown-ups. We don’t just eat for fuel, we do it for pleasure and comfort, too. And that makes it harder to gauge when we’re actually full,...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

3 Carbs No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain and Inflammation

Inflammation can cause a myriad of serious health issues, especially when it becomes chronic. Not only is this a painful condition that can impact your overall health and lead to conditions like heart disease, cancer, and diabetes, but it can also be detrimental to your weight loss goals, nutritionist and creator of the Candida Diet Lisa Richards says. This is because inflammation can cause your metabolism to slow down.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say This Is The One Herb You Should Put On Literally Anything For A Faster Metabolism

The best ways to support a swift and healthy metabolism include eating a well-balanced diet, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, there are many foods that can help promote smoother digestion and can aid greatly in your weight loss journey. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and health experts to learn more about one versatile herb that can be put on or in practically anything and that is often linked to healthy digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, registered dietitian and nutritionist at Health Canal, Dr. Daniel Boyer, M.D. health and nutrition expert at Farr Institute, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet, and Lahana Vigliano, MS, CCN, certified clinical nutritionist and CEO of Nuvitru.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunger#Overeating#The Ny Post
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
LiveScience

Does drinking water help you lose weight?

Does drinking water help you lose weight? The evidence certainly suggests that it can. That being said, the issue is a little more complex than simply arming yourself with one of the best water bottles and making sure you’re chugging back enough of the cold stuff. Weight loss is contingent on lots of different components working together, but there’s no denying water plays an important part.
DIETS
shefinds

Nutritionists Say You Should Stop Eating These Vegetables If You Struggle With Bloating

There’s no denying the array of health benefits that beans and legumes can provide in any balanced diet— from their high amounts of protein to rich antioxidant content. If you frequently suffer from bloating, indigestion or other painful related symptoms, it is helpful to reevaluate what you consume every day to pinpoint what foods might be culprits. As healthy as beans and legumes are, they can also exacerbate or worsen indigestion, health experts say.
NUTRITION
LiveScience

Can you take probiotics to lose weight?

Can you take probiotics to lose weight? They have plenty of benefits, from keeping your digestive system healthy to improving your mood, but is weight loss one of them?. Defined by the World Health Organization as “live microorganisms which, when administered in adequate amounts, confer a health benefit on the host,” probiotics live in your colon and other parts of the body, and are most likely to be found in fermented foods or supplements.
WEIGHT LOSS
MedicalXpress

What is the best sleeping position?

Most people spend a third of their lives either asleep or resting, according to the Sleep Foundation. During sleep, the body recharges and repairs itself. And a good night's sleep often can be determined by what position you are lying in bed. Back-sleepers beware. "I know many people find it...
PREGNANCY
shefinds

Dietitians Agree: This Is The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss

Losing weight healthily is all about eating the right foods when you are hungry, hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, what you eat and when you eat matters, as health experts often swear by meal planning and preparing food ahead of time to help structure your day. If you find yourself hungry after dinner and before bed and are worried about potential weight gain hindering your weight loss efforts, read on for snacking advice from dietitians. We checked in with registered dietitians: Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN at Dietitians Delivered PLLC, Sara Chatfield, MPH, RDN, of Health Canal and Katie Tomaschko, MS, RDN of Sporting Smiles for a tasty (and super healthy!) suggestion.
DIETS
shefinds

What Does Fast Food Really Do To Your Skin? We Asked A Dermatologist

While no one probably expects fast food to carry an array of health benefits, they may not be fully aware of its many drawbacks when it comes to skin health, experts say. We checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elaine F. Kung, M.D., FAAD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology to learn more about the effects frequent fast food consumption can have on our skin and complexions. We also spoke with skincare and anti-aging expert Dr. Kim Harris, ND, naturopathic medical doctor at Prescott Medical Aesthetics, to find out how these food types can impact aging skin, specifically, as well.
SKIN CARE
Daily Mail

Type 2 diabetics can add over a DECADE to their lives through simple lifestyle changes such as slimming down to a healthy weight, study finds

Type 2 diabetics could add a decade to their lives by slimming down to a healthy weight and better controlling blood pressure and sugar levels, a study suggests. Researchers at the University of Florida — who monitored patients aged 50 to 80 — said their findings should 'motivate' many to stick to treatment plans.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy