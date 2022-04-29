Newmark Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) on Friday reported first-quarter earnings of $362,000.

The New York-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 36 cents per share.

The provider of commercial real estate services posted revenue of $678.2 million in the period.

Newmark Group expects full-year revenue in the range of $3 billion to $3.1 billion.

