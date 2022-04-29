ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Time for a Spring Fling? Top-10 Cities for Romance in Minnesota

By Pete Hanson
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The team at HomeSnacks.net has used real, old-fashioned science to determine which cities in Minnesota are the best for finding the love of your life. Any guess where St. Cloud finished?. The last year and a half have been tough on dating. Stay-at-home orders and social distancing have really...

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
KROC News

Hilarious R-Rated Sign Spotted In Wisconsin Home For Sale

You know when you are checking out Zillow or Realtor.com to see how much your neighbor's house (or your boss') is worth? Every now and then you can see photos of the inside because the house was recently for sale and so you do what everyone in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin does...you take a look. Hopefully, I'm not the only one. Well, there is a house on the market about an hour from Rochester that I took a peek at and it looks like Hobby Lobby threw up a bit inside...in a good way. But there is one room that will make you do a double-take when you see it.
ROCHESTER, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

There Are Zero Families Living in Minnesota’s Smallest Town

You have to wonder what is the deal with a town of less than 10 people. Is it still a town? And what actually defines a "town" anyway?. I grew up in a very small town. At the time it had less than 1000 people. Now, I believe it is over 1,000- Eden Valley. And honestly, there was nothing to do when I was growing up. You had to drive to whatever neighboring small, but not as small, town was nearby for almost anything. No Target, no large grocery store. There was a grocery store back then, in fact, there were two of them. Now, none. You HAVE to drive somewhere else. No pizza delivery, no delivery of any kind. We had a school, post office, and a few shops around town. The good thing about a small town is that everyone knows you. The bad thing is that everyone knows you. In other words, there are good and bad about everywhere.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Blaine, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Rosemount, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
City
Andover, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
Axios Twin Cities

Remembering the Minnesotans who perished in the Titanic 110 years ago

On this day in 1912, the Titanic went down in the Atlantic Ocean, carrying with it a number of passengers bound for Minnesota. The big picture: Roughly 1,500 souls perished when the "unsinkable" ship struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage and sank into the sea in the early hours of April 15. The local angle: At least 35 passengers on the fateful voyage, including more than a dozen who died, had ties to Minnesota, according to an article published by the Minnesota Historical Society.Zoom in: The dead included Malcolm Johnson, a Swedish farmer looking for a fresh start in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Minneapolis#Fling#U S Census#Cities For Romance#Minnesotans#Burnsville Rochester
FOX 21 Online

Minnesota Wilderness Stay Alive With Game 3 Win

CLOQUET, Minn. — The Minnesota Wilderness keep their season alive as they defeat the Fairbanks Ice Dogs 4-1 at the Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Friday night. Ethan Wolthers, Nicholas Rexine, William Persson and Jared Mangan all scored for the Wildnerness who will play again Saturday night at home at 7:15.
CLOQUET, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
1390 Granite City Sports

Mayo Clinic Introduces Innovative 3-D Printed Casts

How awesome would this be? You break your arm, and instead of having to have a fiberglass cast that covers your arm for months, dealing with the uncomfortable 'can't reach it" itchiness, the smelly grossness of skin being covered for months without being washed or able to breathe freely, you could have a cast like this! Hats off to 3-D Printers.
SCIENCE
1390 Granite City Sports

Who Has the Best Cheeseburger in Central Minnesota? [VOTE]

Let's all chime in and vote for Central Minnesota's best cheeseburger. Central Minnesota is blessed with several great places to grab a burger, and each has passionate fans singing their praises. Whether you prefer a slice of American or Swiss, Pepper-jack or Provolone, on the burger or smashed inside -- beef and cheese on a bun is a thing of beauty.
RESTAURANTS
1390 Granite City Sports

New Owner of Copper Lantern Planning Some Changes

ST. CLOUD -- Some changes are coming to the Copper Lantern in east St. Cloud. Maddie Waseka is buying the business from her dad, John, on June 1st. The building was built in 1966 by her grandparents who opened it as a Country Kitchen. When her dad took over in 1984 he rebranded it as Copper Lantern. And now she wants to put her own stamp on the restaurant as well.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic 2nd in Bulleye and 3D at Western Nationals

(Atlantic) The Atlantic High School Archery team capped off a state championship season with a second-place finish in 3D and Bullseye over the weekend at the Western National Archery Tournament, in Sandy, Utah. Individually, Halle Copeland (pictured) finished second in the High School 3D Tournament and Cooper Jipsen finished eighth...
ATLANTIC, IA
1390 Granite City Sports

Wet Weekend Ahead Across Minnesota

UNDATED -- Several chances for rain exist through early next week with the best chances this weekend. Rainfall totals of at least a half an inch appear likely, with some areas expected to receive more than one inch. Here in St. Cloud and the surrounding area, we could see between...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Ice May Not Be Out in Time for the Opener in Northern MN

Central Minnesota lakes have already seen ice out this spring but northern Minnesota lakes still largely have it. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. The state of Minnesota is just over 2 weeks away from the fishing opener. Schmitt says lakes in the Brainerd lakes area still have ice and almost all lakes north of there are in danger of not getting warm enough warm weather between now and May 14 to get rid of the ice they still have.
BRAINERD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
901K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy