I Just Tried The Most Amazing Soup – Here’s Where You Can Find It

By Kelly Cordes
 3 days ago
THAT IS SOME INCREDIBLE SOUP! WHOSE BEHIND THIS MASTERPIECE?. That...is one big pot of soup. It's not just any soup though; it's a delicious Dill Pickle Soup that you can find at The Kitchen at Copper Pony in Sauk Rapids. Oh! You can't miss it. It's the big brand new beautiful...

#Soups#Dill Pickle Soup
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

