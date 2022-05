When I first came to work at the News Tribune, it was 1981. I was fresh out of college and ready to change the world. The paper was owned by Walter and Helen Tetrick at that time, and Helen (“Mrs. T”) interviewed me and gave me a tour of the newsroom. The building, of course, was down on Armstrong Street and empty at the time, because my interview was on a Saturday.

KEYSER, WV ・ 10 HOURS AGO