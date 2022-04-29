Highland Hospital Gala raises 650K for patient tower

VICTOR, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Victor community came together for a family facing a grim diagnosis on Sunday. The Gypsum Mills neighborhood held a "Warrior's Walk" fundraiser to support Warren and Elaine Stam. Last fall, Warren was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer and cancer in his liver. He...
“He said, ‘It's cotton, you're going to be picking cotton today,’ so I immediately was like, ‘Oh, I'm not doing that,’" said student Janasia Brown. "And then he was like, ‘Do it. It's for a good grade.’”
If you smoke menthol cigarettes, there may be a new law coming that would ban the sale of them in the United States. This has become a heated topic on social media as President Biden's administration is seeking to eliminate menthol flavored cigarettes. The proposal and eventual ban of the...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Monroe County is seeing a spike in new COVID cases. Just last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention placed the county in its high risk category. News10NBC spoke with Monroe County Executive Adam Bello Thursday about the plan to curb the spread. "We...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who brought a loaded handgun to Strong Memorial Hospital’s maternity ward has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, with 5 years post release supervision. Harvey Alexander Jr., 27, was sentenced to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds […]
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Brighton Grassroots is once again taking its case against the Whole Foods project to court. A New York State Supreme Court judge on Thursday granted the group a trial date in December to make its arguments over the size and scope of the project. The...
Rochester, N.Y. — A woman is expected to survive after she was shot in northeast Rochester. Police say this happened just before 10:15 p.m. Friday on Weyl Street between Bauman Street and Joseph Avenue. The 27-year-old was shot at least once in the lower body. She was taken to...
In 2021, Matt and Santa Abraham created a scholarship with the Finger Lakes Community College Foundation called The Geneva High School Alumni Scholarship. This scholarship is to help a Geneva graduate alleviate some financial hardship to be able to attend FLCC. “We wanted to do something to help someone pursue...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A School of the Arts teacher is on leave and the principal sent a letter home to parents communicating her concern over what is reported to be a racially inflammatory lesson. The principal's letter confirmed that the alleged incident happened during a social studies class...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Little Theatre started offering wine and beer Friday. Moviegoers can ask for a to-go cup to bring their beer or wine into the movie with them. The Little still encourages its guests to wear masks, but it stopped asking to see proof of vaccination status at the end of March.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Drink Like A Girl 5K race will affect traffic on St. Paul Street and the Smith Street Bridge on Saturday. The Smith Street/Bausch Street Bridge Bridge will be closed to traffic at 10:30 a.m. and will reopen as soon as the last runners move along the course.
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Canandaigua Veterans Affairs Medical Center project entered its second phase Thursday. The Army Corps of Engineers said it placed the final beam on the community center building. This is a big milestone in the efforts to give our veterans state-of-the-art facilities. In Phase II,...
SHORTSVILLE, N.Y. (WROC) — There is a community effort going on in Shortsville to save the life of a 1.5-year-old dog named Poppy. The young pup has been through a lot – already having to face the possibility of being put down – but thanks to the love of one family, she has a new […]
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — The Centers for Disease Control reports that 29 out of the 54 counties in New York State have a high number of COVID-19 cases. Counties in the "high" category on the CDC's COVID-19 tracker have more than 200 cases per 100,000 over the course of seven days or have COVID-positive patients in more than 10% of hospital beds. The CDC said that residents of counties in the "high" category should wear masks indoors.
