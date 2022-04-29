Brown County Land Stewardship Program on May 14

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A wind farm could be making its way to Fannin County. At Thursday nights Honey Grove council meeting, Fannin County Judge Randy Moore, informed members of the council and public about the future of their town. Judge Moore said he was contacted at the end...
AUSTIN, Texas — With more and more people moving to the area, underground tunnels are being discussed for the future of transportation in Central Texas. Although this may help with traffic, experts say there are a lot of environmental factors that will need to be considered because of Austin's unique geological makeup.
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Rental assistance and utility help is available for residents in Shelby County. The program pays for up to 12 months of past-due rent and utilities for people directly impacted by COVID-19, officials said. For more information call 211. The application cycle runs May 1-14, officials...
With legal costs mounting and emotions high, East Texas deer breeder Robert Williams is continuing a battle to prevent the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department from depopulating the prize white-tailed deer herd of 500 animals held captive behind high fence at his RW Trophy Ranch in Kaufman and Hunt counties.
