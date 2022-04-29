ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, TX

Brown County Land Stewardship Program on May 14

By rwturner
koxe.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you are a landowner in Brown County join us for lunch and professional panel...

www.koxe.com

Comments / 0

KXII.com

Wind farm eyeing land in Fannin County

HONEY GROVE, Texas (KXII) - A wind farm could be making its way to Fannin County. At Thursday nights Honey Grove council meeting, Fannin County Judge Randy Moore, informed members of the council and public about the future of their town. Judge Moore said he was contacted at the end...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

East Texas breeder, TPWD clash on the fate of 500 white-tailed deer

With legal costs mounting and emotions high, East Texas deer breeder Robert Williams is continuing a battle to prevent the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department from depopulating the prize white-tailed deer herd of 500 animals held captive behind high fence at his RW Trophy Ranch in Kaufman and Hunt counties.
KAUFMAN, TX

