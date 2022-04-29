ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Tim McGraw and Sam Hunt to headline inaugural GoldenSky Festival in Sacramento, CA

By Staff
KTTS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw and Sam Hunt will headline the inaugural GoldenSky Music Festival at Discovery Park in Sacramento, CA. The first-time event will take place during the weekend of October 15-16....

www.ktts.com

Comments / 1

Related
104.3 WOW Country

Tim McGraw Shares His Perfect Birthday Ahead of His 55th

Tim McGraw has a milestone birthday coming up on May 1 — he's turning 55 — but by the sound of it, he's hoping for a quiet celebration. "I'm not a big birthday celebrator," the singer explains in an interview with his record label. "In fact, our whole family, we're not big birthday celebrators. I mean, we have parties and stuff like that every now and then for big ones, but we're not big birthday celebrators, and I don't have anything planned."
CELEBRITIES
KESQ News Channel 3

Day 2: Carrie Underwood headlines Stagecoach Music Festival

Day 2 of the Stagecoach Country Music Festival is now underway. Carrie Underwood will headline the festival tonight, following performers including Brothers Osborne, Lee Brice and Cody Jinks. Doors opened at noon with the first performance from Ian Noe at the Palomino Stage beginning at 12:30 p.m. Underwood is scheduled to perform at 9:50 p.m. on the The post Day 2: Carrie Underwood headlines Stagecoach Music Festival appeared first on KESQ.
MUSIC
Q985

Win a Trip to Nashville for Dinner With Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean isn't bringing just anyone to Nashville to celebrate his new Georgia album — the singer is looking for you and three friends to join him for a meal at E3 Chophouse!. Enter to win a trip for four to Music City. Airfare is included, as well as...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Boot

Looks Could Kill on the 2022 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet [Pictures]

Country music's biggest stars and hottest newcomers brought their best fashion to the CMT Music Awards red carpet on Monday night (April 11). Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, the Judds and more chose vibrant colors as they strutted solo or with a significant other. Miranda Lambert brought husband Brendan...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
City
Sacramento, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Tim Mcgraw
Person
Lindsay Ell
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
MUSIC
Kickin Country 100.5

Jason Aldean Reveals Garth Brooks Gift

Jason Aldean recently stopped by The Bobby Bones Show for over an hour to talk about everything from dad life to new music to a gift Garth Brooks gave him. Aldean released Georgia, the second half of his Macon, Georgia album. He shared they were trying to find something that he hasn't done before to mark his 10th studio album as a special occasion. They had never done a double album before, and he felt this project was the best way to combine all of the things he hasn't gotten to do before. Aldean's collaboration "If I Didn't Love You" with Carrie Underwood is on the latest project. The song was written by some of the guys in his band along with John Morgan, who is currently signed to Aldean's label and Aldean really liked it. But he admitted it wasn't until he heard Underwood sing on it that he knew the song was going to be something special. The collaboration marks a first for him, this song was in the top 10 for several weeks which has never been the case for Aldean before.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean Speaks on Having Morgan Wallen’s Back When ‘Everybody Else Was Beating Up on Him’

Sometimes we all need some support. Even country music stars. That’s basically how Jason Aldean put it while talking about Morgan Wallen and his past. Of course, it wasn’t long ago when Wallen went through his own trials. While sponsors, radio stations, and even his booking agency dropped him, not everyone left. Aldean and other artists were apparently right behind him the whole time.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Beer Festival#Goldensky
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Cements Herself As The “Music City Queen,” Plays “Tourist” On Her 8th Studio Album ‘Palomino’

Miranda Lambert told us she was going to take us on a journey, and she certainly delivered that and more on her 8th studio album, Palomino. Officially out today, she previously put out three tracks ahead of release day, including “Strange,” “If I Was A Cowboy,” and “Actin’ Up”. Most of us travel to discover little corners of the earth we never knew existed, and usually wind up finding important pieces of ourselves in the process. How she captured all of that so poignantly […] The post Miranda Lambert Cements Herself As The “Music City Queen,” Plays “Tourist” On Her 8th Studio Album ‘Palomino’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
NPR

On 'Palomino,' Miranda Lambert wants to be wild and free

Few symbols evoke the feeling of freedom better than the wild horse, a symbol baked into American mythology, particularly that of the American west. It's appropriate, then, that Miranda Lambert, whose Texas roots run deep, would title her new album Palomino: Her eighth solo LP, the album comprises 15 tracks about breaking free, whether running from something that no longer serves her or speeding toward something that does.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy