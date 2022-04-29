ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, NY

Jefferson County Man Arrested, Prime Suspect in Murder of Sister

By Jim Rondenelli
 3 days ago
A Jefferson county man is under arrest, charged with murder in the death of his sister. The New York State Police in Watertown says troopers were called to a home located at 6782 Failing Shores Lane in Lyme, New York. They went to the home at 11:24am on Thursday, April 28,...

