ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44OSm7_0fO0R4Pr00

This incredible sports car is an overlooked performance legend.

Ferrari has built a name for itself within the automotive industry for the specific approach to sports cars that it prides itself upon. These vehicles are always sleek, powerful, and meant to compete in stock form with vehicles from nearly every era with their timeless features. Notably present in cars such as the 308, the 1970s were a uniquely inventive time for the Italian manufacturer and virtually cemented Enzo’s creation in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts forever. As you may have guessed, this is the same car mentioned above, and it indeed sports all of the insane features you would expect from a Ferrari performance legend. But why should you buy this incredible machine?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oyUJ6_0fO0R4Pr00

First is the powertrain, which must be held in great regard as one of Ferrari’s best works of internal combustion engineering. Powering this beast is a 2.9-liter V8 engine which may sound small, but it packs quite a mighty punch compared to its ‘70s sports car counterparts. Altogether, this vehicle should be making around 252 horsepower which is an excellent number for the era and super-light chassis. Many of us may not fully remember the days when this figure was considered impressive, but it was enough to beat virtually every other manufacturer of similar quality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zgP3a_0fO0R4Pr00

All of that power is sent through a five-speed manual transaxle which provides an engaging and responsive driving experience that only a special few can handle. The angular styling also sets the vehicle ahead of the competition with its performance. It would seem that this sports car was way ahead of its time and now sports one of the most iconic nameplates in the industry. This 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina is one of the best vehicles of its time, and now you have the chance to own it. So the only question is, can you handle the performance of this rabid beast?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwsBk_0fO0R4Pr00

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28z2Cu_0fO0R4Pr00

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

LEAKED: This Is The 2024 Ford Mustang's New Face

The Ford Mustang GT has always been one of the best pony cars around, but when Ford revealed the all-electric Mustang Mach-E with arguably much softer styling, many wondered if the original coupe would be going soft too. In terms of powertrains, many would argue that the Mustang is losing some of its appeal now that it will be offered with two electrified engines. As for its styling though, it seems that things will be getting a little sharper, not softer. Spy shots have revealed very little so far thanks to extensive camouflage coverings being applied to the test mules we've spotted so far, but now a Facebook page has leaked one image of the new 'Stang.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Watch This Corvette Z06 Reach Over 240 MPH In One Mile

The Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the pinnacle of the iconic sports car now that it employs a flat-plane crankshaft V8 positioned at the center of the chassis. This is a highly sought-after product but due to supply constraints, it has been a challenging piece of machinery for enthusiasts to get their hands on.
CARS
Motorious

Acura NSX Widebody Is Sinister

Watching the accompanying video of an Acura NSX fitted with a wide body kit is a good reminder of the strange journey of these Japanese supercars. Just the fact that some people smirked at the term “supercar” is only the tip of the iceberg, considering when the NSX was first revealed by Honda in 1989 it absolutely knocked the socks off everyone at the Chicago Auto Show and then pretty much everywhere else.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious Readers Get More Chances To Win This 1969 Chevy Camaro

You can own this dream Chevy muscle car for a small donation!. For Chevy enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than a first generation Chevy Camaro. It’s one of the most popular cars of all time, especially when you are talking about American made performance cars. Collectors go wild for examples like the 1969 Chevy Camaro SS in any condition, but when they’re in the condition of this Camaro, it becomes a car anyone would want to own and one collectors would pay big money to have. However, this restored 1969 Camaro SS can be yours for as little as $3, thanks to Dream Giveaway.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Car#Vehicles#Italian
Motorious

Abandoned Factory Hides Over 40 Classic Cars

There are some wild rides, including completely custom builds…. When you’re a celebrity like Richard Rawlings, you’re privy to information and events the rest of us could only dream about. That includes seeing car collections which have been hidden away for a long time. As you already know, in this Gas Monkey adventure the man is checking out a collection of 40-plus cars holed up in an abandoned factory in Montgomery, Alabama.
MONTGOMERY, AL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Overpriced Used Car in America

The American car industry has been battered by a shortage of microchips and other parts used in vehicle manufacturing. Semiconductors, in particular, are critical to car electronics and navigation systems. While supply is short, consumer demand has reached normal levels, after an interruption brought on by the COVID-19 recession. As a result of new car […]
BUYING CARS
Motorious

C8 Corvette Does Its Best Impression Of A Bowling Ball

Driving a powerful high-performance sports car certainly is an exhilarating feeling. Unfortunately, for some people it’s so intoxicating they start doing really stupid things behind the wheel while on public roads. Hey, if you want to hot dog it on a track with nobody around, spinning out and flipping your Corvette, by all means go for it. But a guy in California did one worse, using his C8 Corvette like a bowling ball, flipping a truck onto its roof in the process of mangling his mid-engine sports car.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Ferrari
Motorious

Mustang Hits Lamborghini Huracan And Runs For It

Look, we don’t have a problem with Ford Mustangs. We know some very nice people who own them. However, there’s an unfortunate stereotype of the Mustang driver who’s completely reckless, having zero regard for anyone else on the sidewalk. We see bad behavior from Challenger and Camaro drivers, too, but it’s stuff like this video of an S550 hitting a Lamborghini Huracan, then taking off like nothing happened which works to reinforce the unfortunate stereotype.
MIAMI, FL
Motorious

Elon Musk’s Car Collection Is Surprisingly Good

The new owner of Twitter has some pretty good taste... Few people on this planet are as fascinating as Elon Musk, CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX as well as the proud new owner of Twitter, but you might not know he’s also a bit of a gearhead. The man has pushed all kinds of interesting and controversial technologies and ideas (like free speech). Love or hate him, the man is definitely a revolutionary and doggedly marches to the beat of his own drum, which is admirable.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Dodge Hellcat Redeye Races Charger Police Car

You don’t see the cops on the track every day…. The video we’ve included of a Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye racing a Dodge Charger Pursuit police car from the Colorado State Patrol is definitely unique. While both are Mopars with Hemi V8s, they are incredibly different cars designed to serve in different ways. We also know you’re probably like us and truly have wondered just how fast these cop cars are, so here’s your chance to see how one throws down in the quarter mile.
COLORADO STATE
insideevs.com

This Is What 100,000 Miles Does To A Tesla Model 3 With White Interior

Home detailing your car will certainly not yield pro-level results, but it certainly got this 100,000-mile Tesla Model 3 Performance looking pretty good. Even the white interior, which is known to pick up the dye from clothing and which can look quite unpleasant if never cleaned, looked good on this well used EV.
CARS
Motorious

Barn Find 1970 Chevelle SS Is Solid Gold

It’s always great to hear amazing barn find car stories, but the tale behind this 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS is one of the best we’ve heard in a long time. You can hear the complete story in the included video, which we strongly encourage you to check out, because it’s really something. Let’s just say if you were to find a car like this, it’s a one in a million, golden opportunity.
CARS
makeuseof.com

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last Before It Must Be Replaced?

Switching to an electric car is the best way to embrace a green and low-waste future. Since Tesla is one of the most known manufacturers of electric cars, it's normal to wonder how well they fare out. So, in terms of sustainability, how long does a Tesla battery last before...
CARS
Motorious

1954 Chevrolet Corvette Concept Car Uncovered

This car is a true piece of history. We've all seen pretty crazy Corvettes on the roster of custom/modified Chevy roadsters built by some of the biggest names in automotive history. While some shops have made a great living based on restoring classic Corvettes alone, others have taken it upon themselves to work with just a small team of close friends. Many different 'Vettes have been transformed into one crazy creation or another, but we doubt you've ever seen a car like this before. Along with its striking looks and rich history, this vehicle looked precisely how you see it today from the factory. This is a one-of-a-kind concept car that boasts many features not even offered with the Corvette until many later generations.
CARS
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
60K+
Followers
5K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy