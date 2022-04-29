1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

This incredible sports car is an overlooked performance legend.

Ferrari has built a name for itself within the automotive industry for the specific approach to sports cars that it prides itself upon. These vehicles are always sleek, powerful, and meant to compete in stock form with vehicles from nearly every era with their timeless features. Notably present in cars such as the 308, the 1970s were a uniquely inventive time for the Italian manufacturer and virtually cemented Enzo’s creation in the hearts of automotive enthusiasts forever. As you may have guessed, this is the same car mentioned above, and it indeed sports all of the insane features you would expect from a Ferrari performance legend. But why should you buy this incredible machine?

First is the powertrain, which must be held in great regard as one of Ferrari’s best works of internal combustion engineering. Powering this beast is a 2.9-liter V8 engine which may sound small, but it packs quite a mighty punch compared to its ‘70s sports car counterparts. Altogether, this vehicle should be making around 252 horsepower which is an excellent number for the era and super-light chassis. Many of us may not fully remember the days when this figure was considered impressive, but it was enough to beat virtually every other manufacturer of similar quality.

All of that power is sent through a five-speed manual transaxle which provides an engaging and responsive driving experience that only a special few can handle. The angular styling also sets the vehicle ahead of the competition with its performance. It would seem that this sports car was way ahead of its time and now sports one of the most iconic nameplates in the industry. This 1976 Ferrari 308 GTB Vetroresina is one of the best vehicles of its time, and now you have the chance to own it. So the only question is, can you handle the performance of this rabid beast?

Avant-Garde is well-known as an award-winning, top seller (@911r) on Bring a Trailer. We provide turnkey auction management for our clients. Avant-Garde presents cars in an unparalleled fashion, with a comprehensive history, descriptions, photos, and video for each vehicle. We want to put buyers in the virtual driver’s seat so they can experience a vehicle as if they were present, giving them confidence in their purchase.