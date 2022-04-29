ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Cooler Friday with potential wet weather for some

By Thomas Geboy
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Friday, Utah we have made it to the end of the workweek.

On Friday, we’ll still feel the influence of the disturbance that moved in Thursday. The chance for valley rain and mountain snow continues in the northern half of the state through the first half of Friday with wet weather generally favoring higher terrain.

With much cooler temperatures filtering in thanks to a northwesterly flow, the snow line early on could drop down to some of the benches, but that will depend on whether the moisture holds on long enough in the lower elevations. In the northern mountains, we’ll likely end up with between 2-6″ of snow accumulation from this disturbance. By Friday afternoon, skies will gradually clear resulting in some sunshine in the north while southern Utah gets mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

While the wet weather chance will be hit or miss early on, everyone will see cooler temperatures compared to the last few days. The cooldown will be more magnified in the northern half of the state with daytime highs dropping to a little below average with the Wasatch Front only getting into the mid and upper 50s. Even southern Utah will be cooler with daytime highs ranging about 5-7 degrees lower than Thursday with low 60s in Cedar City and upper 70s in St. George. Winds will generally be lighter than Thursday, but it will be breezy at times across the state.

After a chilly start to Saturday morning, we’ll be looking at a beautiful day thanks to high pressure. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will be close to seasonal averages. Things become a bit unsettled by the end of the weekend into early next week as a series of disturbances could bring more moisture potential to most of the Beehive State.

Right now, it looks like the best chance for wet weather will come Sunday, then again on Tuesday, but that’s more than a few days away and we’ll likely see changes to that timeline, so stay tuned! Temperatures will be up and down from Saturday through midweek with near seasonal Saturday and Sunday, then above average Monday before a quick cool down Tuesday, then we’ll warm right back up Wednesday.

The takeaway? A gradually clearing sky on a cooler Friday ahead of an up and down weekend weather-wise.
Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!

