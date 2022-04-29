ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CPD to walk through Police Data Initiative website

By Dianté Gibbs
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will soon hold a webinar to give citizens a tour of their Police Data Initiative website.

Part of a series of public informational discussions, CPD’s Police Data Initiative website is the latest topic to be presented by both the police department and the Citizen Police Advisory Council.

The PDI website was launched in 2017, and the platform “promotes the use of open data to encourage joint problem solving, innovation, enhanced understanding, and accountability between communities and the law enforcement agencies that serve them,” officials said.

The website includes an internal affairs dashboard, static reports, a filterable incident map, and police response datasets.

The webinar is scheduled for May 2 and will review the website’s components, its purpose, limitations, future updates, and how to navigate the site.

All citizens are invited to join and there will be time set aside for questions.

Click here to register for the webinar.

Questions can also be sent ahead of the webinar to chspoliceadvisory@gmail.com

