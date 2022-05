Two Mount Ayr Residents Injured in Rollover Accident

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Wayne County say a newborn child did not survive after a woman who was nine months pregnant with twins was hurt in a head-on crash. Police say a 44-year-old man from Indianapolis was driving east on Lamar Road just after 12:30 p.m. Satuday. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s […]

WAYNE COUNTY, IN ・ 12 MINUTES AGO