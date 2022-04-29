ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Eric L. Jackson Appointed Vice President and Chief of Staff for West Virginia State University

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lbxzi_0fO0P6Fj00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Eric L. Jackson has been appointed vice president and chief of staff for West Virginia State University effective July 1.

Jackson has been serving as interim chief of staff since last fall. He has been with the university since 2007 and most recently served as director, Title III Programs and Budget Office.

As the university’s vice president and chief of staff, Jackson will serve as liaison to the WVSU Board of Governors and to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission as well as directing the president’s office staff and handling matters of policy and institutional importance.

“Eric has been an integral part of my administration during my interim presidency and his vision and leadership have been key to many of the successes we have already achieved,” said WVSU President Ericke Cage. “He will play a vital role as we continue the work of moving WVSU forward in the weeks and months ahead.”

He currently chairs the WVSU COVID-19 Task Force and led the team that developed the campus reopening plan for fall 2020, as well as subsequent semesters. He has previously chaired, or co-chaired, several search committees for a variety of key leadership positions at the university.

In addition to his work at WVSU, Jackson is active in the community. He has served on the board for the local non-profit organization Dream Chasers since 2017 and currently serves as board president. He also served on several youth league boards, and has served on the Sub Area Planning Committee.

He is a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and has held several leadership roles in the fraternity including local chapter president, secretary, state and local membership selection chair and youth outreach/community outreach chair.

Jackson has a bachelor’s degree in English from WVSU, and master’s degrees in public administration and business administration from Strayer University. He is a certified project manager through the Project Management Institute and a certified grant manager through the Management Concepts federal training organization.

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Fairmont State names University Chief of Police

FAIRMONT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fairmont State University announced Friday that Jeffrey McCormick has been named the university’s Chief of Police. McCormick has also accepted the position of Police Academy Director, and brings several decades of experience to the role. Among the extensive experience he brings to the position...
FAIRMONT, WV
Lootpress

City National Bank honored by J.D. Power with customer satisfaction award for fourth time in five years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — City National Bank received the highest ranking in customer satisfaction in the North Central Region in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study, claiming the top honor in its region for the fourth time in five years. City scored higher than all other banks in West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana and Michigan.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Education
State
Virginia State
State
West Virginia State
WTRF- 7News

WV Senate candidate fights claims she’s not a ‘citizen’

UPDATE: (5:30 p.m. April 28, 2022): Following allegations from Andrea Kiessling’s opponent Joshua Higginbotham claiming she did not meet the state’s citizenship requirements to be a candidate for the 8th Senate district, a resident of Kanawha County has filed a lawsuit against Kiessling seeking to get her removed from the ballot. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–A candidate […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

W.Va. Wins Appeal in Case Involving Legal Ads

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) — The United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has reversed a decision from the District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia, determining that a state statute regulating legal advertisements regarding medications or medical devices is constitutional, West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced Wednesday.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strayer University#Chief Of Staff#College#Wvsu#Dream Chasers
Lootpress

Interim Report: Regional Jail and Correctional Facilities

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Brad Douglas, Chief of Staff for the State Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR), told the committee on Tuesday that job vacancy rates in the state’s regional jails are nearing a crisis point. Douglas informed the committee that there were 887 correctional officer vacancies...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Food Lion Announces Enhanced Education Assistance Program for its 82,000 Associates

SALISBURY, NC (LOOTPRESS) – Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer serving towns and cities across 10 states, today announced expanded education assistance programs including tuition reimbursement for all part-time and full-time associates, an increase in tuition reimbursement for full-time associates and discounted degree programs at 15 education providers. Part-time and...
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Metro News

Newest Supreme Court justice sworn in

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The newest justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia was sworn in Wednesday. C. Haley Bunn, a former federal prosecutor, took the oath in a private ceremony. A public ceremony will take place on May 12 in the Supreme Court’s chambers in Charleston.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Capito, Manchin Announce $3.3 Million for Maternal Health and Family Services

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $3,316,891 for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) and West Virginia University (WVU). This funding, which is through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), will help DHHR and WVU support infant and family home visiting programs, strengthen maternal and child health services, and bolster programs related to family engagement.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Lootpress

Greear to be sworn

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Dan Greear will be sworn in as a judge on the Intermediate. Court of Appeals of West Virginia (ICA) in a ceremony at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 6, in. the Supreme Court Courtroom according to an announcement. Greear is a lifelong Kanawha County resident....
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Southern announces newly elected student leaders

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Southern WV Community & Technical College announced Thursday the school’s newly elected Student Government Association student representatives. The newly elected students will begin terms for their recently attained positions on Sunday May 1, 2022. Southern WV Community & Technical College’s newly elected student leaders...
COLLEGES
Lootpress

RFP Released to Review DHHR from Top-to-Bottom

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Request For Proposals (RFP) to provide an organizational assessment of and strategic plan for the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) has been posted by the West Virginia Purchasing Division. Bids are due by May 6, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. Originally...
POLITICS
Lootpress

WVa candidate won’t withdraw despite registration glitch

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia political candidate who was not a registered Republican when he filed papers to run for a House of Delegates seat in the upcoming GOP primary said Tuesday that it was a simple oversight and he plans to continue with his campaign. Bob...
ELECTIONS
Lootpress

WV Social Studies Fair Winners Announced

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The West Virginia Social Studies Fair returned to an in-person format on Friday after two years of COVID disruptions. The West Virginia Department of Education hosted more than 500 students and 282 projects at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. To view the winners, visit...
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy