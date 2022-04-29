ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield Youth Theatre to Present Disney’s Frozen, Jr.

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
BLUEFIELD, VA (LOOTPRESS) – The Bluefield University Theatre in conjunction with Bluefield Youth Theatre presents Disney’s Frozen, Jr. April 28, 29, and 30 at 7:30 pm and May 1 at 3:00 p.m. in Harman Auditorium on the Bluefield University campus. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior adults in advance and $12/$7 at the door. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/Bluefield_FrozenJr.

With a script by Jennifer Lee and music and lyrics by Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Frozen Jr. is a stage script based on the popular animated feature Frozen and the Broadway musical of the same name. The play tells the story of sisters Elsa and Anna, two princesses in the kingdom of Arendelle. Elsa, the oldest possesses the supernatural power to control the weather and create snow and ice. Anna, the younger sister is a happy-go-lucky free spirit who doesn’t understand her sister’s magical gift. A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen Jr. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa. When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humor, Frozen Jr. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

The play features a cast of 32 children and youth from the two Virginia’s, ranging in age from 6 to 18. Elsa, the older magical princess is played by Sarah Jacobs while the younger Anna is played by Hannah McMillion. Hans, the handsome prince from the Southern Isles is played by Noah Munique, while the ice harvester Kristoff is played by Zach Bowman. Olaf, the lovable snowman is performed by Adyn Daniels and Sven the reindeer is played by General Smith. The princesses’ parents, King Agnarr and Queen Iduna are played by Brian Fisher and Rachel White. Other cast members include Callie Wilkinson and Olivia Deel as young Elsa and Anna, and Jocelyn Pruitt and Isabella Deel as the adolescent sisters. Oaken, the comical shopkeeper and his “Hygge” loving family are played by Leif Young along with Kate Thyng, Blair Anderson, Gavin Bolton, Silas Frain, Levi Mullins, Elijah Thyng, Ellie Haynes, Elise Jacobs, Jasen Branham, and Ellie Whittaker. The ensemble includes Caleb Cumbow, Laykin Fox, Kirsten Gilbert, Iyanha Gore, Teddi Groseclose, Skylar Harold, Ryleigh Lingenfelter, Staley Lyle, Ian Matullo, Abigail McComas, Daniel Mullins, Miles Munique, Finn Smith, Cannon Smith, Claire Thyng, and Morgan Vencill. The production is directed by Bluefield University Theatre faculty Charles M. Reese and Rebecca McCoy-Reese. Musical direction is by Staley Lyle. Choreography is by Abigail McComas.

“We’ve been waiting a long time to do Frozen, Jr.,” said director Charles M. Reese. “We were a week into production when we were shut down by the pandemic in March of 2020. These children and young people have been waiting over two years to put this play on stage. Almost all of the cast returned with a few new people joining us. It’s been a long time coming but the cast is so excited to finally hit be in front of an audience. I know our patrons are going to love it!”

Bluefield, VA
