ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Arbor Day's founder was from Detroit, got his love for trees from this area

By By Tom Henry / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28RIrX_0fO0NHNX00

The man credited for creating Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton, was from Detroit and got his love for trees from this part of the country.

Mr. Morton, who lived from 1832 to 1902, came up with the idea for an event that would encourage people to plant trees and care for them after he and his wife, Caroline, moved to Nebraska in 1854 as part of the westward migration.

The couple moved there 13 years before Nebraska gained statehood on March 1, 1867.

The two of them were dismayed to find so few trees in comparison to what they had left behind in southeast Michigan.

A 2004 Blade editorial attributed this quote to Mr. Morton:

“There is no aristocracy in trees. They are not haughty. They will thrive near the humblest cabin just as well as they will in the shadow of a king’s palace. There is a true triumph in the unswerving integrity and genuine democracy of trees.”

According to history.nebraska.gov , Mr. Morton was “both one of the most distinguished and despised of Nebraska’s early politicians,” a defender of slavery and a fierce critic of President Lincoln.

A one-time leader of the Nebraska Democratic Party, Mr. Morton served twice in the territorial legislature, as territorial secretary from 1858 to 1861, and on two occasions as acting territorial governor. He also served as President Grover Cleveland’s U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary from 1893 to 1897, the government website states.

But he is best known for his love of trees, a passion so strong he even made some enemies by denouncing the longstanding tradition of Christmas trees. He thought it was silly to cut down so many trees for Christmas decorations.

Mr. Morton promoted tree planting on Nebraska prairies.

As editor of Nebraska City News , the state’s first newspaper, Mr. Morton had a platform to provide his view of trees.

“His message of tree life resonated with his readers, many of whom recognized the lack of forestation in their community,” the History Channel states. “Morton also became involved with the Nebraska Board of Agriculture.”

The Nebraska Board of Agriculture, upon his initiative, held the first Arbor Day in 1872. The support he got from that state agency inspired Mr. Morton into leading an effort to plant a million trees, according to the History Channel.

But it wasn’t until 1885 that Arbor Day became an official state holiday in Nebraska.

Within 20 years, every state except Delaware had its own version of Arbor Day.

Arbor Day, by the way, got its name from the Latin phrase for “Tree Day.”

Mr. Morton’s effort to create a statewide Arbor Day in Nebraska and elsewhere was supported by many people over the years, including President Teddy Roosevelt in 1907, according to the History Channel. But it didn’t become a national holiday until President Richard Nixon succeeded in getting it recognized as one in 1970.

The creation of a national Arbor Day holiday was consistent with other actions from that era, including the passage of the federal Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Protection Act, along with the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, the History Channel states.

Comments / 1

Related
ClickOnDetroit.com

The city will plant a tree in front of your Detroit home for free -- here’s how

DETROIT – Residents of the city of Detroit can request to have a tree planted in front of their home, thanks to a citywide program focused on improving neighborhoods. Under the 10,000 Up! program, the city of Detroit set a goal to plant 10,000 trees in an effort to beautify communities and improve conditions for the environment and for residents. Officials say they are committing to planting trees because they help improve air quality, keep neighborhoods cool, reduce the impact of climate change, divert storm water to help prevent flooding, drive down utility bills and raise property values, a press release reads.
DETROIT, MI
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Delaware State
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
State
Nebraska State
94.5 PST

Snake-Like ‘Jumping Worms’ Are Headed For New Jersey

It sounds like the plot from a bad horror movie, but it is real life. An invasive species of jumping worms from Asia have been reported in Massachusetts and Minnesota and are listed as a "species of concern" in several states including New York. It's just a matter of time...
ANIMALS
Q 105.7

Egg Masses On Your NY Trees? Squish Them Before Your Trees Die!

Do you remember the Gypsy Moth? Of course you do! As recently as recently as January we were still allowed to call them Gypsy Moths. Today we are asked to refer to them as Spongy Moth because 'gypsy' is offensive to some. Call them what you want, they are still a problem for our New York State trees.
ANIMALS
CBS News

Stinky landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders in over 30 states: "Worse than murder hornets!"

Stinky but handsome and widely popular landscape trees have spawned aggressive invaders, creating thickets that overwhelm native plants and sport nasty four-inch spikes. Bradford pears and 24 other ornamental trees were developed from Callery pears - a species brought to America a century ago to save ravaged pear orchards. Now, their invasive descendants have been reported in more than 30 states.
GARDENING
Field & Stream

The Best Trees (and Two Shrubs) for Deer Hunters to Plant

In honor of Earth Month—and Earth Day later this week—we’re celebrating the best way we know how: with a series of stories that are all about getting outside and getting your hands dirty to benefit wild places and wildlife. Every day this week, we’ll share articles about habitat projects, gear-repair tips, and conservation calls-to-action. Welcome to Dirt Week.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
Person
Grover Cleveland
Person
Richard Nixon
99.1 WFMK

Vintage Photos of Belle Isle: Detroit, Michigan, Early 1900s

I've written about Belle Isle a few times...once about the island's abandoned golf course, the 1967 “Love-In”, the Snake Goddess of Belle Isle, and the old abandoned zoo. But now it's time to take a further look back and see what all the hubbub was about in the late 1800s-early 1900s, when Belle Isle was one of the top amusement parks (if not THE top) in Michigan.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Southern gateway to Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail opens on Detroit’s Belle Isle

DETROIT – The southern trailhead of the longest state-designated trail in the United States is now open on Belle Isle in Detroit, officials announced. The Ralph Wilson Gateway and Trail officially opened on Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the first phase of work. The gateway is on the eastern end of the island and serves as the southern trailhead of Michigan’s Iron Belle Trail. The Iron Bell stretches more than 2,000 miles across the state along two hiking and biking routes, connecting communities between Belle Isle in Detroit and Ironwood in the Upper Peninsula.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arbor Day#Christmas Tree#History Nebraska Gov
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Jamaican Restaurants in Detroit, Michigan

This list is based on prior customer reviews. It's always nice to have a good spot for getting your favorite Jamaican cuisine around here, but as we all know, sometimes you need to stray a bit from the norm and try something different than what you would typically find around here. This is precisely the type of scenario where Yumvillage comes into play.
DETROIT, MI
Spencer Evening World

Driftwood Outdoors: Conservation involvement leads youth to hunting

I’m a blessed father of two beautiful daughters. Both of whom are in the throes of their teenage years. They have a lot going on, so quality time with them is precious. Hanging with dad isn’t usually their top prospect for fun. Looking back, I was the same way at their age. That’s why it meant so much when my younger daughter, Annabel, asked if we could go turkey hunting during Missouri’s Youth Season. ...
HOBBIES
The Blade

Gerald "Jerry" Wysocki (1929-2022)

Gerald "Jerry" Wysocki, a retired Toledo police captain who once led the Toledo police golf league and was an Army veteran of the Korean War era, died April 25 at Parkcliffe Memory Care Community. He was 92.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy