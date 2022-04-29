Arbor Day's founder was from Detroit, got his love for trees from this area

The man credited for creating Arbor Day, J. Sterling Morton, was from Detroit and got his love for trees from this part of the country.

Mr. Morton, who lived from 1832 to 1902, came up with the idea for an event that would encourage people to plant trees and care for them after he and his wife, Caroline, moved to Nebraska in 1854 as part of the westward migration.

The couple moved there 13 years before Nebraska gained statehood on March 1, 1867.

The two of them were dismayed to find so few trees in comparison to what they had left behind in southeast Michigan.

A 2004 Blade editorial attributed this quote to Mr. Morton:

“There is no aristocracy in trees. They are not haughty. They will thrive near the humblest cabin just as well as they will in the shadow of a king’s palace. There is a true triumph in the unswerving integrity and genuine democracy of trees.”

According to history.nebraska.gov , Mr. Morton was “both one of the most distinguished and despised of Nebraska’s early politicians,” a defender of slavery and a fierce critic of President Lincoln.

A one-time leader of the Nebraska Democratic Party, Mr. Morton served twice in the territorial legislature, as territorial secretary from 1858 to 1861, and on two occasions as acting territorial governor. He also served as President Grover Cleveland’s U.S. Department of Agriculture secretary from 1893 to 1897, the government website states.

But he is best known for his love of trees, a passion so strong he even made some enemies by denouncing the longstanding tradition of Christmas trees. He thought it was silly to cut down so many trees for Christmas decorations.

Mr. Morton promoted tree planting on Nebraska prairies.

As editor of Nebraska City News , the state’s first newspaper, Mr. Morton had a platform to provide his view of trees.

“His message of tree life resonated with his readers, many of whom recognized the lack of forestation in their community,” the History Channel states. “Morton also became involved with the Nebraska Board of Agriculture.”

The Nebraska Board of Agriculture, upon his initiative, held the first Arbor Day in 1872. The support he got from that state agency inspired Mr. Morton into leading an effort to plant a million trees, according to the History Channel.

But it wasn’t until 1885 that Arbor Day became an official state holiday in Nebraska.

Within 20 years, every state except Delaware had its own version of Arbor Day.

Arbor Day, by the way, got its name from the Latin phrase for “Tree Day.”

Mr. Morton’s effort to create a statewide Arbor Day in Nebraska and elsewhere was supported by many people over the years, including President Teddy Roosevelt in 1907, according to the History Channel. But it didn’t become a national holiday until President Richard Nixon succeeded in getting it recognized as one in 1970.

The creation of a national Arbor Day holiday was consistent with other actions from that era, including the passage of the federal Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act, the Clean Water Act and the National Environmental Protection Act, along with the creation of the Environmental Protection Agency, the History Channel states.