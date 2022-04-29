ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Hoyer backs Moore in Maryland governor race

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38KhvX_0fO0MFii00
Tweet

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) endorsed Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore this week, the top Democrat in the state so far to back the author and former combat veteran.

“I am honored to support Wes Moore to be the next Governor of the State of Maryland. While there are many great candidates in this year’s race, Wes stands out as a candidate whose experience, vision, and talent can lead Maryland toward a brighter future by inspiring our people – particularly our young people – to work together to face our toughest challenges,” Hoyer said in a statement.

“Throughout his life, Wes Moore has shown up for the most vulnerable and given back to his community.”

Moore said he was “deeply humbled” to have Hoyer’s endorsement.

“I am deeply humbled to receive the endorsement of @LeaderHoyer, who sees the momentum of our movement and knows we have the vision and leadership to deliver economic opportunity for families and lead Maryland into the future. #MooreForMaryland,” Moore tweeted.

The House majority leader is anticipated to make his endorsement formally during an event with Moore on Friday in Prince George’s County.

But the development comes as neither Sens. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) or Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) have said who they will be backing.

Other Democratic candidates vying for the governor’s seat in Maryland include former Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Tom Perez, who has been endorsed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); former Obama administration official Ashwani Jain; former nonprofit executive Jon Baron, former U.S. Education Secretary John King Jr.; former Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker; former state Attorney General Doug Gansler and Maryland state Comptroller Peter Franchot.

Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is not running for reelection as he is term-limited. Former President Trump-endorsed state Del. Daniel Cox (R) and several other Republicans are making their bid for governor.

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Hogan signs new law raising minimum marriage age in Maryland

Gov. Larry Hogan signed more than 100 pieces of legislation into law Thursday, including raising the legal age to marry in Maryland. The new law raising Maryland’s minimum marriage age from 15 to 17, and gives underage brides and grooms extra hoops to jump through before they can tie the knot.
MARYLAND STATE
Washington Examiner

Absentee Hawaii Democratic House member leaving to run for governor: Report

A Democratic congressman who has barely showed up to Capitol Hill is reportedly going to take off for bluer skies by joining the Hawaii gubernatorial race. Freshman Rep. Kaiali'i Kahele will launch a bid for the Hawaii governorship, Punchbowl News reported. Kahele only voted in person five times in January and voted by proxy the remainder of the time. He also reportedly continued to moonlight at his previous job as a commercial pilot for Hawaiian Airlines. He was spotted in Washington, D.C., for the first time since the beginning of the year Thursday.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Maryland State
Maryland Elections
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steny Hoyer
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Chris Van Hollen
Person
Tom Perez
Person
Rushern Baker
Person
Ben Cardin
Person
Wes Moore
Person
Larry Hogan
Florida Phoenix

New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Members of Congress have departed their offices and hearing rooms on Capitol Hill for a two-week spring recess without passing additional funding to combat the coronavirus, amid a stalemate over immigration policy. Despite reaching a bipartisan agreement Monday for $10 billion for testing, treatments and vaccines, much of it needed in states, the U.S. Senate […] The post New federal COVID aid delayed after U.S. Senate Republicans insist on immigration debate appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

After Supreme Court confirmation, Democrats face question of what's next

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... Russian rockets hit a Ukrainian railway station, killing at least 39. ... The Senate confirms Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, but don’t call her Justice Jackson just yet. ... President Biden, VP Harris and Jackson deliver remarks. ... More officials in D.C. test positive for Covid. ... and Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., raises $11.3 million in the first fundraising quarter.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dnc#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Royals
Fox News

Stefanik gets involved in Washington Senate race against Patty Murray

EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Elise Stefanik, the House GOP conference chairwoman, is throwing her support behind a first-time Republican candidate who’s running to defeat longtime Democratic Sen. Patty Murray in Washington. Stefanik is backing Tiffany Smiley and will put the resources of her political action committee, Elevate PAC, into flipping the...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

551K+
Followers
67K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy