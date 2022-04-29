Man who tried to wrestle gun from Youngstown cop pleads guilty to federal gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man accused of trying to wrestle a gun away from a city police officer pleaded guilty Thursday to a gun charge in federal court.

Norman Rodriguez, 30, entered his plea before U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Sentencing is set for Aug. 16.

A criminal complaint was filed against Rodriguez Jan. 20, and he was indicted Feb. 17 by a federal grand jury.

An affidavit in the case said Rodriguez was charged after Youngstown police Oct. 31 answered a gunfire call about 8:15 a.m. on Dickson Avenue. Callers told police there were gunshots in the area and people racing and yelling, the affidavit said.

Police responded and found a car in a lot on Dickson Avenue. When they checked the car, they found Rodriguez inside sleeping on the driver’s seat with a gun in his lap, reports said.

An officer tried to grab the gun, but Rodriguez struggled with the officer before the officer could wrestle the gun away from him. He was then arrested.

Municipal court records show Rodriguez was able to post $25,000 bond after his Nov. 1 arraignment. One preliminary hearing was continued because Rodriguez had COVID-19 and another was continued so counsel could be appointed for him.

Rodriguez failed to show Jan. 28 for a third preliminary hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He has been in detention since his arrest in March on the federal warrant.

Rodriguez is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of a 2012 drug conviction in federal court, the affidavit said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.