ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Wanted man found in South Nashville with 144 grams of cocaine, fentanyl

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hDb7_0fO0L7hw00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on two outstanding warrants was found in South Nashville Thursday night with cocaine and fentanyl on him.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they saw Maurice Onry, 57, leave a vehicle parked on Ezell Road. He was reportedly wanted on two outstanding warrants for his arrest in Davidson County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o0bee_0fO0L7hw00
Maurice Onry (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Bachelorette party finds burglar inside their West End Airbnb

When officials asked Onry to stop, they said he turned around, ran and threw a bag just before he was taken into custody. Inside the bag, detectives said they recovered one bag of 144.6 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and a second bag of cocaine weighing 42.9 grams. A third bag with 6.1 grams of cocaine was allegedly found in Onry’s pocket.

A search warrant was conducted on the vehicle Onry was in and detectives said they located a digital scale with white residue in the center armrest.

Onry was taken into custody and is faced with six different charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Davidson County, TN
Davidson County, TN
Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Cocaine#Wanted Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy