Wanted man found in South Nashville with 144 grams of cocaine, fentanyl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man wanted on two outstanding warrants was found in South Nashville Thursday night with cocaine and fentanyl on him.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department said they saw Maurice Onry, 57, leave a vehicle parked on Ezell Road. He was reportedly wanted on two outstanding warrants for his arrest in Davidson County.

Maurice Onry (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

When officials asked Onry to stop, they said he turned around, ran and threw a bag just before he was taken into custody. Inside the bag, detectives said they recovered one bag of 144.6 grams of cocaine and fentanyl and a second bag of cocaine weighing 42.9 grams. A third bag with 6.1 grams of cocaine was allegedly found in Onry’s pocket.

A search warrant was conducted on the vehicle Onry was in and detectives said they located a digital scale with white residue in the center armrest.

Onry was taken into custody and is faced with six different charges.

