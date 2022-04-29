ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indio, CA

Brandi Carlile pulls out of Stagecoach Festival after testing positive for COVID-19

By Staff
kfdi.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrandi Carlile has tested positive for COVID-19, and as a result will miss her performance at Stagecoach Festival this weekend. The 40-year-old Carlile said in a video on Instagram that she tested positive for the...

www.kfdi.com

