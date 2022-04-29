ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

33 people displaced following apartment fire in Worcester

By Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
WORCESTER, Mass. — Fire officials are investigating after a massive blaze displaced more than 30 people in Worcester.

Firefighters responded to Pleasant Street late Thursday night for reports of flames shooting out from the first floor of a 5-story apartment building, officials said.

No one was hurt and crews were able to control the fire, and 33 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews believe it started in the basement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Michael Roccanti
2d ago

wife's co-worker was one of them owner of restaurant bought them clothes for family and paid for hotel and helping them get back on their feet. They are the lucky ones some probably got no help

