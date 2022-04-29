33 people displaced following apartment fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Fire officials are investigating after a massive blaze displaced more than 30 people in Worcester.

Firefighters responded to Pleasant Street late Thursday night for reports of flames shooting out from the first floor of a 5-story apartment building, officials said.

No one was hurt and crews were able to control the fire, and 33 people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but crews believe it started in the basement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group