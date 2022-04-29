Proposed cell tower near the Conway/Ashfield town line

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – In Conway, a visibility test for a proposed cell tower is scheduled for Friday.

Weather permitting, a balloon will be floated at the location and maximum height of the proposed tower from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Photographs of the balloon will be posted on the town website .

A public hearing on the 156-foot tall “Mono-pine” cell tower is scheduled for May 10.

