Environment

Forecast: Warm front boosts our temps, brings isolated storms to end the week

By T.J. Springer
Ozarks First.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs warm air surges northward with a warm front for our Friday, we’ll see another round of showers and thunderstorms. They’re not expected to be widespread but more isolated in nature. Dew points will be on the rise as well as instability and this will lead to a slightly higher chance...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Ozarks First.com

Forecast: A nice evening before strong to severe storms are possible

Storms and showers are just to the west of the Ozarks right now and they will be pushing in soon. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Bates and Henry Counties until 4 am. An enhanced risk is in effect for Nevada and the western counties, level 3 out of 5. A slight risk is in effect for Clinton, Monett, and Stockton, level 2 out of 5. A marginal risk is in effect for Springfield, Lake Ozark, and Branson, level 1 out of 5. The primary threats are strong winds and hail, but we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado spin up. These storms will be moving in after midnight and will push east through the early morning hours. As these storms push east, they will being to fizzle and weaken.
ENVIRONMENT
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Wet morning, sunshine by afternoon

Showers and storms are moving through the region right now. These storms will continue to dissipate as we head into the morning hours of Saturday. An enhanced risk is in effect for Nevada and the western counties, level 3 out of 5. A slight risk is in effect for Clinton, Monett, and Stockton, level 2 out of 5. A marginal risk is in effect for Springfield, Lake Ozark, and Branson, level 1 out of 5. The primary threats are strong winds and hail, but we can’t rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado spin up. Tonight a storm or two could be on the strong to severe side with gusty winds and hail. In most areas, today will be sunny and warm. Temperatures today will top out in the mid-70s with sunny skies across the Ozarks. Monday, the next chance for strong to severe storms is just right outside of the Ozarks.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 5/2 Monday forecast

Forecast: Expect leftover rain/drizzle this morning, then another round of iso'd showers this afternoon. Outside of that, it will be mainly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s... about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. Some clouds linger tonight, but it should remain dry for the most part with temps falling into the low 50s and 40s. As for tomorrow, it will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 60s.Looking Ahead: Showers are back in the mix tomorrow night into at least Wednesday morning with highs in the 60s that day.As for Thursday, it's looking like the pick of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs around 70.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Summer like weather is here

The heat and humidity is here but scattered showers return Friday “Get for a summer-like week. That means warm, humid mornings and hotter afternoons. Each day we’ll climb into the upper 80s to near 90. Wednesday and
ENVIRONMENT
#Warm Front#Tornado#Severe Weather
Ozarks First.com

Jamie's Sunday Overnight Forecast

Two storms this week will bring heavy rain and strong storms to the area. As Prayer on the Square continues, Springfield Refugee …. VIDEO: GLO Center meetup in Springfield addresses …. VIDEO: Adults run around Springfield hunting a keg…for …. VIDEO: We caught up with George Lowe, the voice...
SPRINGFIELD, MO

