Phoenix Suns player from North Carolina sees grandfather’s murderers remain in prison

By Kayla Morton
 3 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WNCN) — Winston-Salem native Chris Paul , who currently is in a postseason run with the Phoenix Suns, saw the four men convicted in the slaying of his grandfather have their innocence claims be denied on Thursday.

Paul’s grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, was killed in 2002 at the age of 61.

Last week, four of the five men charged in connection with Jones’ death, came into the spotlight when they began attempting again to prove their innocence in the case. The fifth was not present, as he was stabbed in 2019 after being released from prison.

Nathaniel Cauthen, 15, was charged with his brother and three other teenagers and then he was convicted of first-degree murder in 2004. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

But that changed with a superior court in Forsyth County.

A Forsyth Superior Court resentenced Cauthen to life with the possibility of parole in 2016.

However, his innocence claim was denied and he will remain in jail.

Cauthen will also remain in jail with his brother, Rayshawn Denard Banner. Cauthen and Banner were the only two sentenced to life in prison out of the five, officials said.

Editors Note: In 2012 the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that judges cannot give mandatory life sentences to juveniles. Then, in 2016, it decided that the previous ruling would be applied retroactively.

WGHP contributed to this article.

