1 injured in serious crash on I-77 South in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was seriously hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in north Charlotte Friday morning, officials said.
The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. NCDOT said three of the six lanes, including all express lanes, were blocked near Cindy Lane. All lanes of been reopened.
One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic reported.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
