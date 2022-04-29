ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

1 injured in serious crash on I-77 South in north Charlotte

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23Xl1S_0fO0IoYr00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was seriously hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in north Charlotte Friday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m. NCDOT said three of the six lanes, including all express lanes, were blocked near Cindy Lane. All lanes of been reopened.

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Medic reported.

