OKCPS Updates The Development Of Its 2022 Bond

The official amount of how much the new OKCPS bond would be is still being decided.

The superintendent did say this one will be much bigger than their $180 million bond in 2016, and if it passes, this bond would require a tax increase.

"We are trying to uncover and show our community the reality of what could exist in OKCPS in a bond election," said OKCPS Superintendent Sean McDaniel.

Superintendent McDaniel says voting yes to this bond proposal would allow OKCPS to compete with schools across the state.

Along with new buses, technology and textbooks, the committee is also discussing adding different learning spaces to the bond proposal.

It could include a multipurpose center or a hub multiple schools could use, and this is what the district is working to finalize at this time.

OKCPS says the goal is to have this bond up for the November 8th election.

The district is currently asking for public input.

The first community forum is Monday at Southeast High School and another one is Tuesday at Douglas High School, with both starting at 5:45 p.m.

If you cannot make those events, you can take an online survey.

It's open now through May 15th and you can take the survey by clicking here.