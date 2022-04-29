ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, NE

Trump rally rescheduled for Sunday night outside Greenwood, Nebraska

KETV.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Update:. Winds topped 80 miles an hour Friday night in Otoe County and in Cass County, they took no chances. The big Republican rally with Donald Trump and Charles Herbster originally scheduled for Friday was canceled due to the severe weather. The event in Greenwood...

www.ketv.com

