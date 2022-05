Annali De Dios set an Elmwood Park softball record as she struck out 16 batters in her team’s 14-7 victory over Mary Help of Christians in Elmwood Park. Dios also tossed seven innings while allowing eight hits, five earned runs, and three walks as Elmwood Park (3-5) used nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to come away with the win.

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO