Jefferson County, NY

Jefferson County Man Arrested, Prime Suspect in Murder of Sister

By Jim Rondenelli
 3 days ago
A Jefferson county man is under arrest, charged with murder in the death of his sister. The New York State Police in Watertown says troopers were called to a home located at 6782 Failing Shores Lane in Lyme, New York. They went to the home at 11:24am on Thursday, April 28,...

96.9 WOUR plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

