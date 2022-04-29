ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identities released in Route 64 Centre County fatal crash

WALKER TOWNSHIP, PA – Centre County Coroner Scott Sayers on Thursday released the identities of the two people who died in a Wednesday afternoon head-on crash on Route 64...

