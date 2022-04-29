Identities released in Route 64 Centre County fatal crash

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – The Forest County Coroner’s office has released the identity of a man killed in a Friday afternoon horseback riding accident. Chief Deputy Coroner Cody B. Magill was dispatched to the scene in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 12:15 p.m. Magill said Gene J....
One person died at the scene of a crash and another was taken to a hospital following a multi-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, Apr. 28, according to a release by state police. The crash happened at Street and Noble roads, Colerain Township around 3:55 p.m. as Lancaster County...
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 9-year-old boy from Everett was killed Saturday afternoon when he drove a Kawasaki into oncoming traffic. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Route 1009/Plank Road in Hopewell Township, Bedford County on April 30. The child was reportedly on a Kawasaki and pulling out of a private driveway […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Three Springs man was charged with homicide after the Huntingdon County District Attorney said he shot and killed a man during an argument. The shooting occurred on Sunday, April 3 around 7:30 p.m. when Cole J. Campbell, 30, got into an altercation with Timothy Skipper, 40, at a home […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
Two Pennsylvania state police troopers shot a horse dead along a highway, according to a report by LancasterOnline.The horse had escaped from an Amish farm along U.S. Route 1 and State Road 10 outside of downtown Oxford, an unnamed source told the outlet. The troopers from Troop J had been trying t…
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A baby was found dead in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, state police say. Troopers were called to a on Dooley Road in Delta Borough around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Apr. 21, according to state police. "At this time the cause of death is undetermined and the investigation into that cause...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A PFA violation in Clearfield County ended with the arrest of not only two men, but also the victim that had the PFAs against them. Police were at the home of Prudence Lee Perks April 25, when they spotted the van of Nathan Folmer who she had a PFA against. […]
Paul Williams fought for his life against a large black bear on the afternoon of April 21 outside of his home in Beaubassin East, a rural Canadian community in southern New Brunswick. “She got me in the face, she got me on my arm,” he said, of his wounds estimated...
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania state troopers will have an ‘enhanced presence’ at Indiana Area Senior High School on Friday, as police investigate a threat at the school. According to state police, the Indiana Area School District told police about a handwritten threat with racially insensitive comments...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Jefferson County man is behind bars after allegedly strangling a woman and telling her he wished he could kill her Wednesday night. Police were called to a home on Fisher Road in Eldred Township around 11 p.m. April 27 to find that 37-year-old Jason Exley had already left the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly taking over $7,600 to install an HVAC system but never returning to do the work. Joseph Manners, 55, of DuBois, allegedly agreed to help a Reynoldsville man and install an HVAC system in June 2021. Manners then took $7,681.73 from the man […]
An Altoona man allegedly picked the wrong house to barge into back on March 24.. That’s because, after allegedly barging through the front door of the home, Robert Burke Jr., 53, reportedly found himself face-to-face with “Spuds.”. And “Spuds” is Leroy Rucker’s 9-year-old rescued pitbull.
Elk Co., PA (WJAC) — Johnsonburg Borough police have charged an Elk County man with numerous sex crimes after he was accused of repeatedly molesting two young girls, who are known to him. Police say Robert Anderson, 79, faces over a dozen felony counts of indecent assault, attempted indecent...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after $9,084 in Husqvarna tools were stolen from a commercial property in Henderson Township. Sometime between April 24 at 7 a.m. and April 25 at 6:45 a.m., an unknown person(s) entered the property located along Paradise Road and stole the following: Husqva 585xp Husqvarna […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTJA) — A duo in Somerset County are facing charges after police say they were caught on camera trying to make off with $600 worth of merchandise from a NAPA Auto Parts store. On April 8, Denise Glover, 44, and Trevor Gillingham, 33, both of Fairhope, were allegedly at the NAPA Auto […]
