ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Bentley Teases Mystery New Model For May 10 Debut

By Angel Sergeev
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bentley had a great last year in terms of sales. With 14,659 vehicles delivered to customers, the British manufacturer saw a massive 31-percent increase in its sales for 2020. The luxury brand from Crewe wants to keep the momentum going by introducing a new addition to its global lineup. The first...

www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motor1.com

Hennessey Venom F5 Roadster Teased For August 9 Debut

Hennessey Special Vehicles is making 24 examples of the Venom F5 coupe and all of them have long been sold. As it turns out, one-percenters are being given a new opportunity to get behind the wheel of what could be the fastest production car. Much like the Venom GT lost its roof for a Spyder version, the Venom F5 will receive the Roadster treatment. A sketch shows what appears to be a removable targa panel to echo its predecessor.
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

Mercedes Teases Upcoming Four-Cylinder AMG C-Class

Mercedes-AMG released a brief teaser video for the next C-class performance variant. It isn’t clear if its the C43 or C63, but given the subdued bodywork, the C43 seems more likely. Both the next C43 and C63 will come with a hybrid inline-four powertrain, instead of the current V-6...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: Mercedes Let will.i.am Design A Hideous New Concept

Mercedes-AMG has come to dominate the world of luxurious performance cars by occupying every possible niche from coupes to SUVs and even supercars. But while the German performance brand has upset fans by confirming the next-generation Mercedes-AMG C63 will be going from a V8 to a plug-in hybrid four-cylinder, fans could be angered even further by a new one-off concept the marque will reveal later this week. Teased on its social media channels, Mercedes-AMG is partnering with singer, songwriter, and producer will.i.am on something new. The trio of shadowy teasers showcases a coupe that is quite unlike anything else the brand currently has in its showrooms.
MERCEDES, TX
CarBuzz.com

This Chinese Luxury SUV Costs More Than A Bentley Bentayga

If you're in the market for a luxurious full-size SUV, consumers can select from several appealing options in the USA. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is proving to be the most popular with American customers, although this hasn't stopped rivals from introducing new rivals. In this week alone, BMW has revealed the updated X7, and Jeep has introduced a long-wheelbase Grand Wagoneer.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teases#Luxury Brand#Vehicles#British
CarBuzz.com

Sleek Hyundai Ioniq 6 Ready For Its Big Debut

Admittedly, we quite liked the Hyundai Prophecy concept. It was low-slung, pretty, and simple. It also had a little bit of a Porsche vibe to it, which is no bad thing. Then the spy shots came along. The look of the production car, now called the Hyundai Ioniq 6, had totally changed.
CARS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
CarBuzz.com

Meet The Mercedes-Benz T-Class: The Compact Family Hauler

The recently revealed 400-horsepower Mercedes-AMG C43 may be grabbing all the headlines, but it's not the only new model from the three-pointed star. First teased as far back as last year, Mercedes-Benz has pulled the cover off the T-Class. Positioned as an affordable family hauler, the luxury brand says it's ideal for families and leisure enthusiasts.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorAuthority

Hear Koenigsegg's Gemera and its 3-cylinder engine for the first time

Sweden's Koenigsegg continues to push the performance envelop like no other. The company's latest model is a hypercar called the Gemera, and instead of the big V-8s the company normally relies on, here we have a 3-cylinder engine working with a trio of electric motors to deliver a combined 1,700 hp.
CARS
Robb Report

First Look: The 2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic Is a Retro-Inspired Tribute to a 1970’s Favorite

Click here to read the full article. Targeting automotive enthusiasts with a vehicle engineered to emphasize “driving pleasure above all else,” Porsche has just announced that it’s building a new limited-edition 911 Sport Classic that pays tribute to the celebrated 911 Carrera RS 2.7 of the early 1970s. The retro-styled coupe is based on the Type-992 wide-body 911 Turbo S, so it logically shares the same twin-turbocharged 3.7-liter flat-six. With revised engine mapping, the rear-mounted mill produces 543 hp and 442 ft lbs of torque. However, unlike today’s 911 Turbo models that arrive with a standard automated dual-clutch PDK and all-wheel...
CARS
Motorious

Watch: Restoring A 1969 Mulliner Park Ward Coach-Built Bentley

This is possibly one of the rarest bentleys we've ever seen and soon it will look as good as it should. Classic cars mean a great deal to all of us for our love for all things automotive. Whether you enjoy the simplistic nature of an American dragster or the elegant design of a Mercedes Banz, we can all find something to appreciate in old cars. For that reason, many of us automotive enthusiasts feel a sort of responsibility to keep our vintage dream cars alive, either by having conversations about their history, rescuing them from a junkyard, or simply getting our hands dirty and fixing them up. This is a perfect example of the latter acts, as the owner is genuinely dedicated to recreating his prized Bentley after a hard life of rough driving.
CARS
Motorious

Farm Full Of Classic Mopar Muscle Cars

Everyone loves a good story about a classic muscle car found in a barn, field, garage, etc. Even more fascinating is when you hear of a guy who has a large piece of property and numerous Mopar muscle cars sitting around. For some it’s like the promise of buried treasure they could possibly uncover. For others the stories make them mad that anyone would let such a precious vehicle rot. But don’t judge too quickly, because this guy isn’t quite like that.
CARS
MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 debuts with F1-style turbo, over 400 hp

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned 2022 C-Class on its way to showrooms across the country and once again the nameplate will offer performance models developed by Mercedes-Benz AMG. The first of the AMG-enhanced C-Class models to arrive is the new C 43 which is being introduced for the 2023 model year...
CARS
Autoweek.com

1962 Oldsmobile F-85 Has Aluminum V8, Morocceen Interior

Just as the Malibu name started out as a trim level designation for the Chevelle, the legendary Oldsmobile Cutlass began life as a blinged-up F-85. The F-85 first hit American roads for the 1961 model year, then endured a long period as the cheap Cutlass sibling before being axed after 1972. Here's a cheerful magazine advertisement for the second year of the F-85, when the name still meant something.
BUYING CARS
Motor1.com

Porsche 911 Sport Classic, AMG C 43, Corvette EV, Nissan Z: RAC #69

Just when you think it's going to be a quiet news week, along come the Germans to give us some properly exciting performance machines. Not to be outdone, General Motors confirmed some long-awaited Corvette news. We also got a taste of pricing for the new Nissan Z, and since summer is just around the corner (except for Smith, apparently), it's time for an open-air cheap car challenge.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Get Your First Official Look At The New Range Rover Sport

Following the reveal of an all-new Range Rover, it's almost time for the smaller 2023 Land Range Rover Sport to make its debut. Land Rover just teased the Range Rover Sport, spilling the beans on its release date. An Instagram post from Land Rover reads, "The third generation breaks cover May 10, 2022." That's just over two weeks away.
CARS
Motor1.com

Pagani's New Supercar Could Debut In September: Report

In October 2021, Horacio Pagani went into detail about the company's new supercar. It's codenamed the C10. At the time, Pagani didn't have an exact date for the car's debut, but it did point to it potentially breaking cover in June or September of this year. That jives with a new report from TheSuperCarBlog.com that has sources saying that Pagani might reveal its new supercar on September 12.
CARS
Motor1.com

SUV Mania Is Everywhere, But These 11 Manufacturers Don't Build Any

Lotus and Smart are new members of the SUV club. In early April, the British sports car brand presented the Eletre, its first SUV. Also in April, Smart revealed the #1, a B-segment SUV that should rival the Mini Countryman. These products are in response to the SUV sales boom that has driven automaker growth since the 2000s.
CARS
Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Miami, FL
26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

 https://www.motor1.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy