UPDATE 2-BR Malls' board endorses tie-up with rival Aliansce Sonae

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago

(Recasts with BR Malls’ confirmation, adds quote)

SAO PAULO, April 29 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Brazilian shopping mall operator BR Malls Participacoes SA on Friday recommended that its shareholders have approved a tie-up with rival Aliansce Sonae Shopping Centers SA , both companies said.

The firms have signed a protocol endorsing the tie-up, in which Aliansce Sonae would pay BR Malls’ shareholders 1.25 billion reais ($253.1 million) in cash and 326 million new shares in Aliansce.

Under the protocol, the companies will now call on their shareholders to vote on the deal, they said in separate securities filings.

The move would create Brazil’s largest mall chain, worth over 12 billion reais.

The stock and cash offer presented earlier in April was Aliansce’s third bid to merge with BR Malls this year, after the latter’s board rejected the previous ones.

Aliansce Sonae said it believes the deal would result in significant gains for both companies’ shareholders and further enable a transformation of the retail and shopping mall sectors. It would also allow “more robust investments,” it added.

According to BR Malls, the exchange ratio proposed by Aliansce in its latest offer is 17.2% higher than the one offered in the first bid, which dates back to January.

It also posts a 25.3% premium on BR Malls’ shares, considering the closing price on the day before the first offer was presented.

“BR Malls’ management understands that the business combination will result in a new company with commercial leadership, gains in scale, synergy capture and a bigger investment capacity,” it added.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopping Malls#The Board Of Directors#Br Malls#Brazilian#Br Malls Participacoes Sa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
