LCM (50m) The final day of the 2022 Russian Swimming Championships saw Vladislav Grinev take the men’s 100 free in a world-leading 47.78, touching first by nearly a second. Grinev was on it from the start, roaring to a blistering 22.72 on the first 50 and was able to tack on a field-leading 25.06 on the 2nd 50. Notably, Kliment Kolesnikov, the Russian Record holder in the event, swam semifinals (48.12) but did not compete in the final tonight. In his absence, Alexander Shchegolev took 2nd with a 48.66.

