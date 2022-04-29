ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carroll County, GA

Video shows man shot outside Dollar General -- but no one can find the victim

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — Carroll County deputies say they have surveillance video that shows a man get shot outside of a Dollar General. Employees even heard the gunshots.

But deputies so far have been unable to find the victim or the shooter.

Dispatchers told deputies that someone on the scene had been shot early Thursday morning and that there was a person in the parking lot with a knife.

When deputies arrived, they saw the alleged suspects leaving the store in a dark blue BMW passenger car. The car headed toward Villa Rica on Rockmart Road.

Police weren’t able to find the car after that, despite searching for it extensively.

Video shows two men, a large white man with either a red bandana or a red hat on backwards and a smaller white man in a light-colored baseball hat, red shirt, and dark colored jeans.

Surveillance video shows the man in the red shirt bending over in pain while the man in the white shirt never moved.

The clerks working after the store closed told police they both heard two distinct gun shots.

Police attempted to locate the victim, but haven’t been able to find him.

The public is asked to contact Investigator Shane North at 770-830-5916 or by email with any information that will lead to the identity of the shooters.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
