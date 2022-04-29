ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pemiscot County, MO

Campbell Man Seriously Hurt in One Vehicle Crash

 3 days ago

A Campbell man was seriously hurt early today when his...

KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Motorcyclist killed in crash with SUV in Gordonville

Cape Central High School mourns loss of ‘beloved science teacher’ killed in crash. According to Cape Central High School, science teacher Troy Strom passed away after he was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Gordonville. Students injured after school bus crashes in McCracken County. Updated: 6 hours...
GORDONVILLE, MO
WEHT/WTVW

UCSO: Two arrested after long drug investigation

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
UNIONTOWN, KY
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Excavation in residential Missouri yard for possible missing person

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a possible homicide investigation with heavy excavation equiptment. The Sheriff’s Office is executing a search warrant that was served on Monday (4/25), by excavating a residential yard located at 20364 Crane Drive, approximately four miles south of Seneca in Newton County. Sergeant Chris Farmer […]
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
WREG

3 charged in fatal shooting at Wolfchase hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are facing charges in connection to a deadly Wolfchase shooting that officers describe as a gun deal, gone bad. Police say Christopher Amsden, Amanda Vanelli, and Clyde Stephens are responsible for the murder. Crime records state Vanelli went to the Extended Stay hotel on Horizon Lake to buy a handgun […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KTTS

Driver Arrested In Fatal Pedestrian Crash

(KTTS News) — The driver of an SUV has been arrested for a crash in Springfield that killed a pedestrian. Jerry Westmoreland, 59, from Springfield died Tuesday when he was hit at Kansas and Division. Police say the driver, who’s from Bolivar, kept going after hitting Westmoreland. No...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMOV

Man killed in rollover accident early Saturday morning in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when the Dodge Durango he was driving flipped over in North City early Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 that the man was driving a 2004 Dodge Durango north on Hall Street when the car left the road, hit a metal fence and sign before it flipped onto its passenger side. The accident happened just after midnight in the 6500 block of Hall Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
WEHT/WTVW

Crews respond to fire at Morganfield business

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WEHT) – Union County dispatched confirmed crews are responding to a fire at the Vibracoustic building in Morganfield Friday night. The building is located in the 3400 block of US 60. Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene that reports heavy smoke in the area. We will keep you updated on-air and […]
MORGANFIELD, KY
KFVS12

Endangered Silver Advisory canceled for missing Butler County man

BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The search is over for a missing 88-year-old Butler County man. The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Butler County Sheriff’s Department said Mack Warren returned home Wednesday night. His car was also at the home. Warren was reported missing Wednesday evening after he...
BUTLER COUNTY, MO

