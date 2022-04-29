Man who fired gunshots near kids in the Bronx sentenced to 15 years in prison

The NYPD says the man who fired multiple gunshots near kids in the Bronx has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Last summer in the Bronx, a 13-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother ducked for cover as bullets went flying around them.

The kids were not hurt, but one man was shot in the back and leg and is still unable to walk.

Michael Lopez pleaded guilty to attempted murder back in January. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and five years of post-release supervision Thursday.