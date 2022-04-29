ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brick, NJ Police arrest two from Allentown, PA in targeted burglary on 18th Avenue

By Vin Ebenau
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Police in Brick Township have made two arrests but continue investigating a burglary that took place on Wednesday afternoon as they believe it was a targeted incident. A call came in around 1:00 pm on Wednesday and shortly thereafter patrol officers went to the area...

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

