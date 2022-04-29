ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Party Global makes its return to Palm Springs

By Crystal Jimenez
 3 days ago
White Party Global is back on Friday in Palm Springs after the pandemic forced it not to happen the last two years. This is the first year it's being held without its founder.

Jeffery Sanker is the person who started the White Party in the 90s. Sanker passed away in May 2021 after a long battle with liver cancer.

Jeffrey Sanker

Chris Diamond stepped into Sanker's role as the Executive Producer for White Party Global when he passed away. Diamond said that this idea of the White Party started off as something small, leading to what it is today.

“32 years ago actually it was just a group of friends coming to the desert," explained Diamond. "Our founder Jeffrey Sanker's told everybody to come and have a fun weekend.”

This year's musical talents include Raye, Netta, and Paula Abdul.

Sanker helped plan part of this year's event, so some of his vision is still coming to life through the weekend. At the end of all the events on Sunday, there is going to be a firework salute, as a special tribute for Sanker.

There are a limited amount of tickets for sale still on White Party Global's website . It is a 3-day event kicking off on Friday and ending on Sunday at the Hilton Hotel in Palm Springs.

You can purchase tickets for all the events, or select days.

