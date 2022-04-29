ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Manhattan DA's office appears to have stopped trying to build a criminal case against Trump, suggesting he won't be charged, report says

By Sinéad Baker,Sonam Sheth
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Former President Donald Trump.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

  • The Manhattan DA's office's criminal probe into Trump is winding down, NYT reported.
  • The former president is unlikely to be charged, sources told The Times.
  • Witnesses who were considered "central" to the investigation have not been called on to testify, and prosecutors on the case have stopped using a "war room" they had set up.

The Manhattan district attorney's office's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump is winding down and Trump is unlikely to be charged, The New York Times reported .

Sources told the paper that several new developments suggest "that the former president will not be indicted in Manhattan in the foreseeable future — if at all."

At least three witnesses who were "once central" to the investigation have not heard from the DA's office or have not been called on to testify, The Times said. Other sources also noted that one prosecutor who played a key role in the investigation has since stopped focusing on Trump. And other prosecutors who are still working on the case are no longer using the "war room" they had built to prepare for their grand jury presentation in earlier months.

It's an anticlimactic development for the DA's investigation, which previously brought more than a dozen felony charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief bookkeeper Allen Weisselberg, including conspiracy, grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying business records.

People with inside knowledge told Insider's Laura Italiano earlier this month that no new charges are expected from the investigation, which has been ongoing for roughly three years.

The grand jury empaneled for the probe also expires at the end of the month.

A parallel case by New York Attorney General Letitia James is still in progress.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 297

Biden the terrible
2d ago

Because there was no case like everything else, WITCH HUNT! 🤣🤣 Now turn your resources to the real corruption, Hunter Biden and the Biden family!!

Reply(49)
93
Laura Moshier
2d ago

FBI should do a background check on that DA. look into bank account for all his family bet they find some bribe money.

Reply(16)
64
Matt
1d ago

Trump is bad = 6 years of investigations politically & now personally, and yet no convictions. Even though Articles like this one will say trump is obviously a criminal- and still very very very bad. Yet they dismiss any allegation of wrong doing by the Biden family. 🤡

Reply
19
Fox News

MSNBC's Joy Reid claims Trump would be prosecuted by DOJ if he was a Democrat: He’s ‘untouchable’

MSNBC host Joy Reid thinks that former President Donald Trump would be more likely to face prosecution from the Department of Justice (DOJ) if he were a Democrat. On Monday, "The ReidOut" host, during an interview with left-wing legal analyst Joyce Vance, echoed the statements of the Jan. 6 committee when she expressed frustration that Attorney General Merrick Garland had not yet acted on multiple referrals to investigate and prosecute Trump regarding the Capitol riot.
MSNBC

Trump has always had contempt for courts. A New York judge is ordering him to pay for it.

In a stinging rebuke of former President Donald Trump’s treatment of the legal system, a state court judge held Trump in contempt of court Monday, essentially for failing to comply with subpoenas issued by the New York attorney general’s office. Justice Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay $10,000 a day until he either hands over documents that respond to the subpoena or swears under oath that he has no documents related to the subpoena.
MSNBC

'Criminal Trump': New smoking gun tape shows GOP leader eyeing Trump conviction, pardon

New audio tapes reveal House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said Trump was responsible for leading an indefensible insurrection, and openly mulled his removal from office, conviction by the Senate, and possible pursuit of a pardon -- revealing McCarthy's assumption that Trump had criminal liability. The tapes, revealed by New York Times reporters and aired on MSNBC, prove McCarthy repeatedly lied about his actions and later reversal as he sought Trump's support. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the proof that McCarthy "is a liar," and discusses the news with NYU Law Professor Melissa Murray and The Bulwark’s Editor-at-large, Bill Kristol.April 22, 2022.
Person
Letitia James
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
The Independent

‘A smoking rifle’: Donald Trump Jr accused of ‘treasonous criminality’ over 2020 election texts

Two days after Election Day, Donald Trump Jr discussed a plan to “control” the outcome of the 2020 presidential election with his father’s chief aide, revelations that former Trump administration officials and legal experts say show the extraordinary depths the former president planned to maintain power, before results were even finalised.In text messages reported by CNN and obtained by a congressional probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the 6 January, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, Trump Jr told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows “we have operational control” and “multiple paths” to determined the...
MSNBC

Trump linked to Proud Boys as explosive texts revealed in coup probe

New texts revealed in the investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection show militia leaders trying to connect with former Trump doctor and Republican Congressman Ronny Jackson. Meanwhile, Trump’s former lawyer is hiding more than 37,000 pages of Trump-related emails from the Jan. 6 committee, asserting attorney-client privilege. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the latest in the investigation.April 19, 2022.
MSNBC

Trump has a new (and bad) idea to deal with Mark Meadows’ texts

It was six months ago yesterday when former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows agreed, at least initially, to cooperate with the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack. The Republican soon after changed his mind, but during that brief window, Meadows shared quite a bit with congressional investigators.
Daily Mail

'Fake' agents who 'infiltrated White House Secret Service' will be RELEASED from custody: Judge rejects ties to Pakistani intelligence after it was revealed 'imposters' were tipped off by federal agents

A judge in Washington D.C. denied on Tuesday federal prosecutors' motion to detain the two men impersonating federal agents because he says he isn't convinced that there are links to Pakistan intelligence. He also claimed that deleting social media posts wasn't proof that the other defendant would tamper with evidence,...
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
Business Insider

Business Insider

