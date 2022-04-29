The Manhattan DA's office appears to have stopped trying to build a criminal case against Trump, suggesting he won't be charged, report says

Former President Donald Trump. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The Manhattan DA's office's criminal probe into Trump is winding down, NYT reported.

The former president is unlikely to be charged, sources told The Times.

Witnesses who were considered "central" to the investigation have not been called on to testify, and prosecutors on the case have stopped using a "war room" they had set up.

The Manhattan district attorney's office's criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump is winding down and Trump is unlikely to be charged, The New York Times reported .

Sources told the paper that several new developments suggest "that the former president will not be indicted in Manhattan in the foreseeable future — if at all."

At least three witnesses who were "once central" to the investigation have not heard from the DA's office or have not been called on to testify, The Times said. Other sources also noted that one prosecutor who played a key role in the investigation has since stopped focusing on Trump. And other prosecutors who are still working on the case are no longer using the "war room" they had built to prepare for their grand jury presentation in earlier months.

It's an anticlimactic development for the DA's investigation, which previously brought more than a dozen felony charges against the Trump Organization and its longtime chief bookkeeper Allen Weisselberg, including conspiracy, grand larceny, tax fraud, and falsifying business records.

People with inside knowledge told Insider's Laura Italiano earlier this month that no new charges are expected from the investigation, which has been ongoing for roughly three years.

The grand jury empaneled for the probe also expires at the end of the month.

A parallel case by New York Attorney General Letitia James is still in progress.