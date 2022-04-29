ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Detour set to begin on Ohio 162

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
 2 days ago
NORWALK — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Huron County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. 20 bridge painting — U.S. 20 along the Norwalk Bypass, from Ohio 99 to Cleveland Road, will have single lane closures as needed for bridge painting at structures along the bypass. Crews will begin work on the west end of the project. Estimated completion: October 2022

Ohio 162 bridge replacement — NEW IMPACTS — Ohio 162, between Greenwich Milan Town Line Road and Rome Greenwich Road, will close Thursday, May 5, for a bridge replacement project. The detour route for eastbound motorists will be Ohio 162 to Ohio 61, south on Ohio 61 to U.S. 224, east on U.S. 224 to U.S. 250, north on U.S. 250 to Ohio 162, and reverse for westbound motorists. Estimated completion: Friday, June 3, 2022

Norwalk, OH
Government
City
Milan, OH
