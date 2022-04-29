Tompkins County releases proposed redistricting map

There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Staunton-Waynesboro metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 30,195 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 24,938 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in the area […]
There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 26,495 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 22,202 confirmed infections for every […]
There have been 80,420,400 confrimed cases of COVID-19 in the United States to date – and that number continues to grow. In the Durham-Chapel Hill metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 122,639 cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Adjusted for population, there have been 21,959 confirmed infections for every 100,000 people in […]
The U.S. reported over 356,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending May 1, bringing the total count to more than 80.4 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 985,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In […]
