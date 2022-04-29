ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AstraZeneca says its COVID shot has market potential despite lower demand

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
April 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine still has market potential despite an expected global oversupply of shots and delays in the vaccine's approval in the United States, its chief executive Pascal Soriot said on Friday.

Soriot told reporters after AstraZeneca published its first quarter results that although the focus as now shifted to protection from severe disease in cases of COVID-19, AstraZeneca's shot, which it developed with Britain's Oxford University, is expected to offer durability.

"We believe this vaccine still has a potential, it's very easy to administer and distribute," he said, adding: "The volume in the future will be less because people probably will only need one booster per year and not everybody will take it".

Soriot said that AstraZeneca's move to make some profit for the vaccine, of which he said 2.9 billion shots have now been delivered, would also help.

AstraZeneca has started earning a modest profit on the vaccine, which was initially sold at-cost. But the British drugmaker has said it would continue to sell it to low-income countries on a non-profit basis.

The vaccine's use in the European Union and Britain has diminished they have inoculated much of their populations and tend to prefer mRNA vaccines.

The vaccine has still not won approval for use in the United States, the world's biggest pharmaceuticals market, and Soriot said AstraZeneca has been in talks with authorities there.

"We haven't really made the final decision as it relates to (seeking approval of the vaccine there) but hopefully we'll be able to reach a conclusion very soon," he said.

The United States has asked for detailed data on AstraZeneca's vaccine, while the country's top infectious diseases expert has indicated that they may not need it after as a result of the country's use of shots from Pfizer (PFE.N) and Moderna (MRNA.O).

U.S. health officials, in a highly unusual public rebuke, last year criticized AstraZeneca for using "outdated information" to show how well its vaccine worked.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Natalie Grover in London; Editing by Alexander Smithh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

biospace.com

The COVID-19 Pandemic will End, with Implications for Biopharma

The COVID-19 pandemic will end one day and, when it does, some biopharma companies will need to revert to a more normal way of working with others. In particular, they must again adhere to the antitrust regulations that often were waived in the effort to speed the emergency use authorizations for vaccines, therapies and protective equipment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
People

FDA Grants Full Approval of COVID-19 Treatment Remdesivir for Young Children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday that full approval will be granted to a COVID-19 drug to treat children aged 28 days and older. Though there are other COVID-19 treatments that have received emergency use authorization for children younger than 12, Veklury by Gilead Sciences, commonly known as remdesivir, is the first to receive full FDA approval.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sales of Covid vaccine set to decline as demand wanes, AstraZeneca predicts

Anglo-Swedish drugs giant AstraZeneca expects revenue from its Covid-19 medicines to fall by a fifth this year as demand wanes for its life-saving vaccine.The business said that it expected sales of Vaxzevria – more commonly known as the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine – will decline later in 2022.Sales of the vaccine were up by around fourfold in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period 12 months ago, to more than 1.1 billion dollars.But in Europe sales were down by 40%, the business revealed on Friday.A year ago the continent took eight in 10 Vaxzevria vaccines produced as countries...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Reuters

Reuters

