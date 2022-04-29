A Vacation Needs to Last This Long to Be Considered a Vacation

Choosing the perfect accommodation has always been an important part of travel—so much so that a single luxe rental listing can be the entire reason for a spontaneous getaway. For some, that may be an off-the-grid home in the middle of the desert or a fully-equipped Airstream with a great view of the stars. But for those looking to live in luxury, Plum Guide gathers the best vacation rentals across the world. Pulling from 25 different rental listing sites, the service prioritizes luxury and amenities not often offered with typical rentals (like access to a private chef, cleaning staff, and more). And it’s not just about the amenities: The architecture and design need to be on-point to make the cut, too.

TRAVEL ・ 5 DAYS AGO